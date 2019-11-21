Search

Advanced search

Seven of Norfolk's best record shops

PUBLISHED: 13:23 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 21 November 2019

A thriving Soundclash in St Benedict's Street, Norwich on Record Store Day

A thriving Soundclash in St Benedict's Street, Norwich on Record Store Day

Archant

Vinyl is now well and truly back with British record stores selling over 4.5 million records per year collectively. These are the best places to go crate-digging in Norfolk.

Fans queue outside Soundclash in Norwich for Record Store Day 2017. Picture: Dominic GilbertFans queue outside Soundclash in Norwich for Record Store Day 2017. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Soundclash

Where: 28 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4AQ

Opening times: 10am - 5pm Monday to Thursday, 10am - 5:30pm on Fridays and 10am to 5pm on Saturday

The county's only independent record shop selling new vinyl, expect to find a wide variety of music from the latest indie, punk and psychedelic rock to funk and soul. The shop is the only one in Norfolk to participate in Record Store Day, making it a must visit for the event's exclusive releases. Soundclash also has a wide range of reasonably priced secondhand LPs and singles as well as a selection of new CDs.

Holt Vinyl Vault and Post Office. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYHolt Vinyl Vault and Post Office. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Fine City Sounds

Where: 22 Pottergate, Norwich NR2 1DX

Opening times: 10am - 4pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm on Saturday

One of the best in the county for secondhand records, spread across two floors, Fine City Sounds mainly focuses on rock and pop with specialised sections for punk, metal and 60s LPs on its top floor. On the ground floor there is a plethora of singles from a wide array of genres along with used CDs and box sets. The shop also sells second hand record players and other related equipment.

Beatniks

Where: 50 Magdalen St, Norwich NR3 1JE

Opening times: 10am - 5:30pm Monday to Saturday, 10:30am - 4pm Sunday

Another of Norfolk's finest secondhand stores, a long line of second hand vinyl albums stretches from the right of the door to the shop counter, with a few boxes of singles thrown in for good measure. The shop is one of the best for picking up rarities such as obscure 60s garage rock albums for bargain prices. Beatniks also houses a large section of used CDs, books and DVDs as well as band t-shirts.

Press to Play

You may also want to watch:

Where: 54A St Benedicts St, City Centre, Norwich NR2 4AR

Opening times: 11am - 5:30pm Monday to Friday, 10am - 6pm Saturday

A mass of secondhand vinyl bulges from the crates at this Norwich store, with a focus on rock and pop the rows of records are ordered alphabetically with rarities displayed on the wall. The shop also has two large crates of singles and big racks of used CDs and DVDs.

Circular Sound

Where: 5 St Benedicts St, City Centre, Norwich NR2 4PE

Opening times: 11am - 5pm Wednesday to Friday, 10am - 5pm on Saturday

One of the county's best for rare vinyl and CDs of obscure artists, the store is overflowing with vinyl and can sometimes be difficult to navigate, but it's worth the effort to find some real treasure. The shop has a good selection of items that cannot be found in many of the county's other shops such as imported singles and limited edition box sets.

The Record Shop

Where: 10 St James St, King's Lynn PE30 5DA

Opening times: 10am - 3pm Tuesday to Friday, 8:30am - 3:30pm on Saturday

The Record Shop in King's Lynn is the town's only independent record shop, the store has two large rooms full of vinyl ordered alphabetically with specialist sections for some genres. The shop also sells a number of used CDs and DVDs as well as music related books.

Holt Vinyl Vault

Where: 1 Cromer Rd, Holt NR25 6AA

Opening times: 11am - 5pm Monday to Friday, 10am - 5pm on Saturday and 11am - 4pm on Sunday

Perhaps one of the country's quirkiest record shops, Holt Vinyl Vault is situated in an old post office in the town centre. The shop is a little more expensive than other record stores, however with three rooms of vinyl from a wide range of genres there is plenty to look at. The store also puts on a wide variety of events such as DJ nights.

Most Read

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

A47 collisions causes long delays for rush hour traffic

There are queues on the east-bound A47 near Honingham due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Staff didn’t notice the big bruise’: Mother slams school’s response to attack on son

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form. Picture: Archant

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

New cinema gets go-ahead and aims to open in 2020

How one of the auditoriums at the new cinema could look. Pic: BCA Ltd/Whitworth.

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Ann Farrant - a life in writing

Ann Farrant, author of a new biography of Amelia Opie, close to where her house was on the junction of Castle Meadow and Opie Street, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists