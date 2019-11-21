Seven of Norfolk's best record shops

A thriving Soundclash in St Benedict's Street, Norwich on Record Store Day Archant

Vinyl is now well and truly back with British record stores selling over 4.5 million records per year collectively. These are the best places to go crate-digging in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fans queue outside Soundclash in Norwich for Record Store Day 2017. Picture: Dominic Gilbert Fans queue outside Soundclash in Norwich for Record Store Day 2017. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Soundclash

Where: 28 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4AQ

Opening times: 10am - 5pm Monday to Thursday, 10am - 5:30pm on Fridays and 10am to 5pm on Saturday

The county's only independent record shop selling new vinyl, expect to find a wide variety of music from the latest indie, punk and psychedelic rock to funk and soul. The shop is the only one in Norfolk to participate in Record Store Day, making it a must visit for the event's exclusive releases. Soundclash also has a wide range of reasonably priced secondhand LPs and singles as well as a selection of new CDs.

Holt Vinyl Vault and Post Office. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Holt Vinyl Vault and Post Office. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Fine City Sounds

Where: 22 Pottergate, Norwich NR2 1DX

Opening times: 10am - 4pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm on Saturday

One of the best in the county for secondhand records, spread across two floors, Fine City Sounds mainly focuses on rock and pop with specialised sections for punk, metal and 60s LPs on its top floor. On the ground floor there is a plethora of singles from a wide array of genres along with used CDs and box sets. The shop also sells second hand record players and other related equipment.

Beatniks

Where: 50 Magdalen St, Norwich NR3 1JE

Opening times: 10am - 5:30pm Monday to Saturday, 10:30am - 4pm Sunday

Another of Norfolk's finest secondhand stores, a long line of second hand vinyl albums stretches from the right of the door to the shop counter, with a few boxes of singles thrown in for good measure. The shop is one of the best for picking up rarities such as obscure 60s garage rock albums for bargain prices. Beatniks also houses a large section of used CDs, books and DVDs as well as band t-shirts.

Press to Play

You may also want to watch:

Where: 54A St Benedicts St, City Centre, Norwich NR2 4AR

Opening times: 11am - 5:30pm Monday to Friday, 10am - 6pm Saturday

A mass of secondhand vinyl bulges from the crates at this Norwich store, with a focus on rock and pop the rows of records are ordered alphabetically with rarities displayed on the wall. The shop also has two large crates of singles and big racks of used CDs and DVDs.

Circular Sound

Where: 5 St Benedicts St, City Centre, Norwich NR2 4PE

Opening times: 11am - 5pm Wednesday to Friday, 10am - 5pm on Saturday

One of the county's best for rare vinyl and CDs of obscure artists, the store is overflowing with vinyl and can sometimes be difficult to navigate, but it's worth the effort to find some real treasure. The shop has a good selection of items that cannot be found in many of the county's other shops such as imported singles and limited edition box sets.

The Record Shop

Where: 10 St James St, King's Lynn PE30 5DA

Opening times: 10am - 3pm Tuesday to Friday, 8:30am - 3:30pm on Saturday

The Record Shop in King's Lynn is the town's only independent record shop, the store has two large rooms full of vinyl ordered alphabetically with specialist sections for some genres. The shop also sells a number of used CDs and DVDs as well as music related books.

Holt Vinyl Vault

Where: 1 Cromer Rd, Holt NR25 6AA

Opening times: 11am - 5pm Monday to Friday, 10am - 5pm on Saturday and 11am - 4pm on Sunday

Perhaps one of the country's quirkiest record shops, Holt Vinyl Vault is situated in an old post office in the town centre. The shop is a little more expensive than other record stores, however with three rooms of vinyl from a wide range of genres there is plenty to look at. The store also puts on a wide variety of events such as DJ nights.