Cafe and garden nursery Urban Jungle is now dog friendly

PUBLISHED: 14:22 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 30 October 2019

Urban Jungle is now welcoming dogs to their sites in Norwich and Beccles. Picture: Urban Jungle

Urban Jungle

A Norfolk café and garden centre has opened its doors to its customers' four-legged friends, and has seen a surge in demand as a result.

Urban Jungle, which has a site in both Norwich's Ringland Lane and in Beccles, has gone dog-friendly.

The nursery has seen a huge amount of growth over the past three years - and has said a great deal of it is down to social media.

Marketing and events manager Rebecca Banon said: "Our owners are a huge fans of dogs so they were always keen on going dog-friendly. The thinking was also around this being such an instagrammable spot, which has really driven business, and by adding dogs that just adds to the appeal."

The team has also devised some routes which incorporate dog walks, along with a stop at the café.

Ms Banon said: "We've got some ground rules in place to make sure that it's still a lovely experience for people who come who don't have dogs. But last weekend was the first time we allowed dogs and it was jam-packed with people bringing their pets in."

