Beccles-based sports supplier leads on equipment for £20m project

One of the football hubs which MH Goals supplier. Picture: MH Goals MH Goals

A Beccles-based sports equipment manufacturer has just completed the UK’s largest ever Football Foundation project – Parklife in Liverpool.

MH Goals supplied a total of 168 self-weighted sets of goals, along with team shelters, rugby goals, boot wipers and hundreds of corner poles, bases and flags for the project.

Parklife is a £20m initiative which has created four football hubs in Liverpool, each with three full-size 3G pitches, changing rooms and car parking.

Matthew Harrod, sales director for MH Goals, said: “These Parklife hubs are going to be fantastic for Liverpool and really support grass-roots football in the area for many years to come. Although the quantity and value of these orders are pretty impressive they are just part and parcel of what MH Goals does best.”

MH Goals linked up with Football Foundation last year to supply 500 futsal goals to grant scheme applicants.