The perfect socially distanced home: Barn for sale in middle of nowhere

Get away from it all? The barn for sale on the Holkham estate in north Norfolk. Pic: Savills

A barn is for sale for £550,000 in spectacular north Norfolk countryside – and with planning to be turned into a designer pad.

Get away from it all? The barn for sale on the Holkham estate in north Norfolk. Pic: Savills Get away from it all? The barn for sale on the Holkham estate in north Norfolk. Pic: Savills

The barn is located on the Holkham estate, with no neighbours for miles, and has full planning permission to be transformed into a 3,000 sqft home.

It is perfect for a celebrity who wants to live in privacy or for anyone who wouldd rather have peace and quiet on their doorstep than noisy neighbours.

Reeves Barn in Wighton, near to Walsingham and the north Norfolk coast, is on the estate owned by the Coke family and over the past few years there has been other barns sold off both for residential and commercial use.

Get away from it all? The barn for sale on the Holkham estate in north Norfolk. Pic: Savills Get away from it all? The barn for sale on the Holkham estate in north Norfolk. Pic: Savills

This one, for sale with Savills, however is rare because it stands completely on its own. Plans include open plan living space around a south facing courtyard, partly walled and with a granary.

There is also a proposed reception hall with a double height, vaulted ceiling and window open through to a sitting room and a south facing wing with a fully glazed room with sliding doors for a massive kitchen/dining/living area and bedrooms overlooking the panoramic countryside.

Outside, the grounds of 0.8 of an acre are a blank canvas for landscaping, and include a granary which could be used as storage or converted to a studio or similar subject to planning.

Ben Rivett, associate director, Savills, said: “It’s an absolute corker of a barn, surrounded by nothing but countryside, a complete gem.”

Get away from it all? The barn for sale on the Holkham estate in north Norfolk. Pic: Savills Get away from it all? The barn for sale on the Holkham estate in north Norfolk. Pic: Savills

Get away from it all? The barn for sale on the Holkham estate in north Norfolk. Pic: Savills Get away from it all? The barn for sale on the Holkham estate in north Norfolk. Pic: Savills

Get away from it all? The barn for sale on the Holkham estate in north Norfolk. Pic: Savills Get away from it all? The barn for sale on the Holkham estate in north Norfolk. Pic: Savills

