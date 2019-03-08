Search

Barbers set to open second shop in north Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 12:01 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 09 August 2019

A North Walsham barbers is opening a second shop in Cromer later this month.





A North Walsham barbers is opening a second shop in Cromer later this month.

Walsham Gents has opened at the former Feathers pub. Pictures: Walsham GentsWalsham Gents has opened at the former Feathers pub. Pictures: Walsham Gents

Walsham Gents Traditional Turkish Barber is opening a second premises on West Street in Cromer's town centre.

The new business, will replace The Vapeologists shop that was previously situated there.

When closing, The Vapeologists said: "We received an offer on the Cromer premises that we feel would be too good to refuse.

Walsham Gents has opened at the former Feathers pub. Pictures: Walsham GentsWalsham Gents has opened at the former Feathers pub. Pictures: Walsham Gents

"As such we will be focusing on our other stores in North Walsham, Aylsham and Sheringham and Cromer will be closed."

Walsham Gents, which is run by Solomon Yilmaz, has been open in the town since December 2018 and offers free refreshments, hot towels, massages and a steam machine.

The Cromer Gents Traditional Turkish Barbershop will be opening on West Street later this month.

