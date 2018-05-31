Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Sneak preview of new Christmas attraction of Snowman classic at zoo

PUBLISHED: 18:42 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:42 29 November 2019

Banham Zoo chief executive, David Field, gets close to The Snowman as the Zoo holds the world premiere of The Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Banham Zoo chief executive, David Field, gets close to The Snowman as the Zoo holds the world premiere of The Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

It was an unusual setting for Raymond Briggs' classic tale The Snowman when it launched at Banham Zoo. And bosses even managed to create some extra winter magic.

div itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/VideoObject">

Visitors to the zoo, near Diss, couldn't believe it when snowflakes started to fall - albeit man-made from a snow machine but still adding wonder to a wintry world premiere.

The zoo today launched its new Christmas attraction, open to the public until January 5, which kicks off a world tour of The Snowman and the Snowdog, made from hundreds of thousands of toy bricks.

MORE: Jewellery boss Lisa Angel teams up with a local gin

A rhea takes a look at the comic snowmen from The Snowman made from plastic bricks as Banham Zoo holds the world premiere of the Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA rhea takes a look at the comic snowmen from The Snowman made from plastic bricks as Banham Zoo holds the world premiere of the Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The trail, inspired by the animated Christmas tale, the sequel to The Snowman, includes large figures including the Snowman himself, the little boy Billy and the snowdog. They've been created by London-based firm BRICKLIVE and although they look like Lego, are not associated with this product.

As well as the large brick models there are 12 smaller displays dotted around the zoo and a 1.8m 'head in the hole' zone of the famous trio, the Snowman, Billy and the snowdog flying through the air, for people to take selfies.

The attraction will be at the zoo until January 5 and is included in the usual admission price. There's a trail map and competition for children.

The Snowman in various stages made from plastic bricks as Banham Zoo holds the world premiere of the Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Snowman in various stages made from plastic bricks as Banham Zoo holds the world premiere of the Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The model of The Snowman stands at 1.8ms tall and used 53,851 bricks to build; the figure of Billy building The Snowman is 1.3ms and used 42,901 bricks and the 75cm high Snowdog used 11,526 bricks.

David Field, CEO of the Zoological Society of East Anglia, which manages Banham Zoo, said: "There is no better family time than Christmas and no better family place to visit than the zoo so we've brought the two together. It's a way of encouraging more people to visit in the winter, we feel we need to offer something different so as well as the Snowman figures, we are also staying open until 7pm on Saturday evenings until December 21 so people can enjoy the trail under the festive illuminations.

"Come and see our snow leopards at the same time and Father Christmas will also be in residence in his new workshop until 6.30pm."

The Snowman was created by Raymond Briggs as a picture book and published in 1978, selling more than 5.5mn copies globally and translated into 21 languages. The animation film launched on Channel 4 in its inaugural year in 1982 and has been repeated every Christmas since. The sequel, The Snowman and The Snowdog premiered on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve 2012.

A picture of Billy and The Snowman is held in Billy's hand made from plastic bricks as Banham Zoo holds the world premiere of the Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA picture of Billy and The Snowman is held in Billy's hand made from plastic bricks as Banham Zoo holds the world premiere of the Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Snowman made from plastic bricks as Banham Zoo holds the world premiere of the Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Snowman made from plastic bricks as Banham Zoo holds the world premiere of the Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Billy from The Snowman made from plastic bricks as Banham Zoo holds the world premiere of the Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBilly from The Snowman made from plastic bricks as Banham Zoo holds the world premiere of the Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Snowman made from plastic bricks as Banham Zoo holds the world premiere of the Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Snowman made from plastic bricks as Banham Zoo holds the world premiere of the Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

The Snowdog made from plastic bricks as Banham Zoo holds the world premiere of the Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Snowdog made from plastic bricks as Banham Zoo holds the world premiere of the Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Banham Zoo chief executive, David Field, gets close to Billy from The Snowman as the Zoo holds the world premiere of The Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBanham Zoo chief executive, David Field, gets close to Billy from The Snowman as the Zoo holds the world premiere of The Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Banham Zoo chief executive, David Field, gets close to The Snowdog as the Zoo holds the world premiere of The Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBanham Zoo chief executive, David Field, gets close to The Snowdog as the Zoo holds the world premiere of The Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Banham Zoo chief executive, David Field, gets close to The Snowdog as the Zoo holds the world premiere of The Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBanham Zoo chief executive, David Field, gets close to The Snowdog as the Zoo holds the world premiere of The Snowman and Snowdog Brick Live tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Snowman and The Snowdog brick trail, created by BrickLive, is coming to Banham Zoo this Christmas Credit: BrickLiveThe Snowman and The Snowdog brick trail, created by BrickLive, is coming to Banham Zoo this Christmas Credit: BrickLive

Most Read

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

‘It looks nothing like Norwich Castle’ - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

‘Inspirational woman with an infectious smile’ - tributes paid to pub’s much-loved waitress

Caroline O'Brien who was a waitress at The Grayling in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Emergency services called to incident near Carrow Road

Police incident Carrow Road November 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Warning of ice for region amid plummeting temperatures

A gritter lorry on the A149. The Met Office has issued a warning for ice. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Inspirational woman with an infectious smile’ - tributes paid to pub’s much-loved waitress

Caroline O'Brien who was a waitress at The Grayling in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

‘It’s just tragic’: murderer’s mum embraces victim’s sister in court

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

‘It looks nothing like Norwich Castle’ - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

Man gets 16 years for ‘ferocious’ Norwich murder

Peter Bruton. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists