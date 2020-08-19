Search

Advanced search

Banham Zoo is hunting for a new zoo keeper - and you don’t need any experience

PUBLISHED: 16:05 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 19 August 2020

You could be Banham Zoo's new apprentice zookeeper. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

You could be Banham Zoo's new apprentice zookeeper. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Archant

Do you dream of a career working with animals? Then Banham Zoo might have the perfect job for you.

You could be up close with animals such as these ring tailed lemurs at Banham Zoo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYYou could be up close with animals such as these ring tailed lemurs at Banham Zoo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The zoo in south Norfolk is on the lookout for a new member to join its team as an apprentice animal keeper.

Applicants do not need any previous zoo experience but the zoo does want to hire someone with an interest in zoo animal husbandry.

MORE: Calls for dog toy to be shelved to protect Norfolk seals

The person can expect to help care for a variety of domestic and exotic species.

Banham Zoo is an award-winning family attraction which is home to more than 2,000 animals.

The zoo has a wide range of animals such as reptiles, cheetahs, zebras and even domestic animals like goats.

If you think you can be who the zoo is looking for you can apply for the job on the Banham Zoo website.

•Find hundreds of other local job vacancies at jobs24.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to river and roads closed amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

Pizza Express reveals the 73 restaurants that will close

Pizza Express in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

UK’s most endangered bat species discovered in south Norfolk village

Red listed endangered bat species the Barbastelle. Photo: John Black

Station cafe reopens on popular walking trail

The Reepham Station Cafe has reopened. Pictured is George Wright, who is running the cafe with Lily Wade. Picture: Reepham Station Cafe

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Air ambulance called to river and roads closed amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

Top solicitor admits £2m fraud after being duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell was a senior partner at Hansells solicitors. Photo: Archant

Banham Zoo is hunting for a new zoo keeper - and you don’t need any experience

You could be Banham Zoo's new apprentice zookeeper. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

City to kick-off pre-season against MK Dons before heading to Germany

Norwich City's players in pre-season training at the Lotus Training centre, from left, Alex Tettey, Przemyslaw Placheta, Josh Martin and Danel Sinani Picture: Norwich City FC

‘We won’t survive’: shops to make formal complaint over ‘disastrous’ car ban

Mark Hedge is one of the businesses backing a complaint over the car ban in St Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant