Banham Zoo is hunting for a new zoo keeper - and you don’t need any experience

You could be Banham Zoo's new apprentice zookeeper. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Archant

Do you dream of a career working with animals? Then Banham Zoo might have the perfect job for you.

You could be up close with animals such as these ring tailed lemurs at Banham Zoo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY You could be up close with animals such as these ring tailed lemurs at Banham Zoo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The zoo in south Norfolk is on the lookout for a new member to join its team as an apprentice animal keeper.

Applicants do not need any previous zoo experience but the zoo does want to hire someone with an interest in zoo animal husbandry.

The person can expect to help care for a variety of domestic and exotic species.

Banham Zoo is an award-winning family attraction which is home to more than 2,000 animals.

The zoo has a wide range of animals such as reptiles, cheetahs, zebras and even domestic animals like goats.

If you think you can be who the zoo is looking for you can apply for the job on the Banham Zoo website.

