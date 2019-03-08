Tourism bosses’ fears over Brexit impact on zoos moving animals and birds

Bosses of big tourist attractions in East Anglia fear Brexit will have a huge impact if they can no longer import and export live animals and birds.

Giraffes are a big tourist attraction at Africa Alive! But will Brexit have an impact? Pic: Archant. Giraffes are a big tourist attraction at Africa Alive! But will Brexit have an impact? Pic: Archant.

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! both send animals – as large as giraffes – on a regular basis to other zoos abroad, ‘swapping’ different species and as part of their conservation breeding programe.

Last week, for example, Africa Alive! based at Kessingland sent two of its leopards and two kangaroos to France and received two red river hogs, from France, for its new attraction ‘Hogsnorts’, opening at Easter.

Fears are that on leaving the EU, transportation would take longer and be more costly. Most animals currently travel through the port of Dover but after an EU exit, this would not have the border inspection required for live animals.

David Field, CEO of the Zoological Society of East Anglia, heading up Banham Zoo and Africa Alive!, said: “We are very, very concerned about the moving of animals, we need to be able to do this, we are trying to do as much now but if we can’t use Dover, we are going to have to look at other options.

“When you are moving something like a giraffe, you can’t afford to have any delays and there is the welfare of the animal which is the most important thing. We are really concerned it is going to put limitations on our conservation breeding programmes, we will have to plan a lot more in advance, we will need a greater collaboration with our European colleagues and it could have a real impact of exhibiting less.”

Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham send birds such as the rare red crowned crane, abroad as part of its conservation breeding programme.

A spokesperson said: “The advice we have been given is that it is achievable but that it is going to take longer to move birds. It’s not a problem with flamingos, a flock bird, or many of our birds like ducks and geese, but it’s where we have a species, like the cranes, where the chick has to be moved. If we can’t transport birds through Dover, we will use Harwich, going to the Hook of Holland. The Netherlands is a good intermediary but it is going to take longer and be at an increased cost.”