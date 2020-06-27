Garden centre in three acres goes up for sale

Aylsham Garden Centre. Pic: Auction House.

The Aylsham Garden Centre, Norwich Road, closed down last October. It offers lots of potential, possibly being reopened for another use, subject to planning permission, say the auctioneers.

Aylsham Garden Centre. Pic: Auction House. Aylsham Garden Centre. Pic: Auction House.

It has 10,000 sqft of selling space with a plant nursery area and large customer car park.

The garden centre was once owned by a man who was jailed for stealing almost £500,000 from his elderly mother. Gary Woodley, of Norwich Road, Aylsham, was jailed for four years in October, 2018. A court heard that he stole £480,000 from 89-year-old Kathleen Woodley to pay off loans and fund his lifestyle between 2013 and 2016. The court was also told that Woodley, then 66, was likely to lose his business as a result of his actions.

The business was later sold to the current owners, who have no connection at all with Woodley.

Aylsham Garden Centre. Pic: Auction House. Aylsham Garden Centre. Pic: Auction House.

Auctioneers Auction House, selling the garden centre by online auction on July 22, describe it as having “development potential” whuch could be “reopened with minimal investment.” A manager’s bungalow as well as further land is available for a fixed price.

Gary Woodley, formerly of Norwich Road, Aylsham. Pic: Archant library Gary Woodley, formerly of Norwich Road, Aylsham. Pic: Archant library

