Could you help a Canaries fan secure Carrow Road tickets in new loneliness campaign?
PUBLISHED: 14:38 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 05 May 2019
Matthew Usher Photography
As Norfolk prepares to celebrate Norwich City’s promotion to the Premier League, a local business is set to announce a new scheme – launched with the team – to tackle loneliness in the county.
Aviva is giving away 500 pairs of tickets to the Canaries' pre-season friendlies at Carrow Road this summer, with the club set to confirm the opposition and dates of the games in the coming weeks.
The Friendliest Friendlies competition will give fans the opportunity to nominate someone who may be alone or wouldn't normally have the chance to go to a game to attend.
This could be an older person who lives alone, a new parent or someone who has recently moved to the area. Winners will receive a pair of tickets to a match.
It will be the last chance for fans to see Daniel Farke's squad in action before the 2019/20 Premier League campaign kicks off on August 10.
According to national statistics, more than 40,000 people in Norfolk are lonely. Loneliness and social isolation affects people of all ages, including children, and can have a significant impact on health and wellbeing.
The Friendliest Friendlies – set to launch on Monday at Norwich City's promotion bus parade through the city – will be the start of an initiative which aims to bring people together to tackle loneliness.
Lindsey Rix, managing director of savings and retirement at Aviva, said: “Research tells us that when we feel connected we feel happier, healthier and stronger.
“The success of this project is about working with credible partners, so we're delighted to have support from Norwich City. Nothing brings people together like football, especially after a hugely successful season.
“With so many fans out in force at the bus parade celebration, it's a fantastic opportunity to let them know about the Friendliest Friendlies and bring people together to make a positive difference for our region.”
Ben Kensell, chief operating officer at Norwich City FC, said: “As brilliant, supportive partners of the club for a number of years now, we're really delighted to team up with Aviva on the Friendliest Friendlies initiative.”
• To apply for tickets, visit canaries.co.uk/Aviva and share your details along with the name of the person you nominate to bring along and why – applicants are encouraged to give as much detail as they can.