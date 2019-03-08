Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Video

Could you help a Canaries fan secure Carrow Road tickets in new loneliness campaign?

PUBLISHED: 14:38 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 05 May 2019

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Aviva is giving away tickets for the Canaries' pre-season friendlies this summer for fans who may not normally get the chance to watch a game at Carrow Road. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Aviva is giving away tickets for the Canaries' pre-season friendlies this summer for fans who may not normally get the chance to watch a game at Carrow Road. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Matthew Usher Photography

As Norfolk prepares to celebrate Norwich City’s promotion to the Premier League, a local business is set to announce a new scheme – launched with the team – to tackle loneliness in the county.

The Norwich players celebrate promotion at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich . Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdThe Norwich players celebrate promotion at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich . Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Aviva is giving away 500 pairs of tickets to the Canaries' pre-season friendlies at Carrow Road this summer, with the club set to confirm the opposition and dates of the games in the coming weeks.

The Friendliest Friendlies competition will give fans the opportunity to nominate someone who may be alone or wouldn't normally have the chance to go to a game to attend.

This could be an older person who lives alone, a new parent or someone who has recently moved to the area. Winners will receive a pair of tickets to a match.

It will be the last chance for fans to see Daniel Farke's squad in action before the 2019/20 Premier League campaign kicks off on August 10.

Lindsey Rix, managing director, savings and retirement at Aviva, Picture: New Anglia LEPLindsey Rix, managing director, savings and retirement at Aviva, Picture: New Anglia LEP

According to national statistics, more than 40,000 people in Norfolk are lonely. Loneliness and social isolation affects people of all ages, including children, and can have a significant impact on health and wellbeing.

The Friendliest Friendlies – set to launch on Monday at Norwich City's promotion bus parade through the city – will be the start of an initiative which aims to bring people together to tackle loneliness.

Lindsey Rix, managing director of savings and retirement at Aviva, said: “Research tells us that when we feel connected we feel happier, healthier and stronger.

“The success of this project is about working with credible partners, so we're delighted to have support from Norwich City. Nothing brings people together like football, especially after a hugely successful season.

Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell at Carrow Road. Picture: Tony ThrussellNorwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell at Carrow Road. Picture: Tony Thrussell

“With so many fans out in force at the bus parade celebration, it's a fantastic opportunity to let them know about the Friendliest Friendlies and bring people together to make a positive difference for our region.”

Ben Kensell, chief operating officer at Norwich City FC, said: “As brilliant, supportive partners of the club for a number of years now, we're really delighted to team up with Aviva on the Friendliest Friendlies initiative.”

• To apply for tickets, visit canaries.co.uk/Aviva and share your details along with the name of the person you nominate to bring along and why – applicants are encouraged to give as much detail as they can.

Most Read

Old buses ‘dumped’ in Norwich after other cities get new vehicles

Taking over the running of Norwich Bus Station and Norwich Park and Ride - Konect Bus. Photo : Steve Adams

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Coastguard called to car stuck on flooded beach road

Coastguard volunteers helped the occupants of a car on a flooded section of Beach Road, Brancaster. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Outdoor wear company closing city store

Outdoor clothing and gear shop Trespass in Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre is closing down. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Local election 2019 results: Relive the drama of the day as it unfolded

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Paddy’s CHAMPIONS Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s title-clinching 2-1 Championship win against Aston Villa

Teemu Pukki opened the scoring for Norwich City at Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

CITY ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Vrancic winner seals title triumph at Villa for promoted Canaries

Mario Vrancic enjoys Norwich City's promotion celebrations at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

King’s Lynn go again as second-half fightback secures play-off final spot

The celebrations begin as Rory McAuley puts King's Lynn Town 3-1 ahead against Stratford Picture: Ian Burt

Old buses ‘dumped’ in Norwich after other cities get new vehicles

Taking over the running of Norwich Bus Station and Norwich Park and Ride - Konect Bus. Photo : Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists