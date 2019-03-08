Video

Could you help a Canaries fan secure Carrow Road tickets in new loneliness campaign?

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Aviva is giving away tickets for the Canaries' pre-season friendlies this summer for fans who may not normally get the chance to watch a game at Carrow Road. Picture: Matthew Usher. Matthew Usher Photography

As Norfolk prepares to celebrate Norwich City’s promotion to the Premier League, a local business is set to announce a new scheme – launched with the team – to tackle loneliness in the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norwich players celebrate promotion at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich . Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd The Norwich players celebrate promotion at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich . Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Aviva is giving away 500 pairs of tickets to the Canaries' pre-season friendlies at Carrow Road this summer, with the club set to confirm the opposition and dates of the games in the coming weeks.

The Friendliest Friendlies competition will give fans the opportunity to nominate someone who may be alone or wouldn't normally have the chance to go to a game to attend.

This could be an older person who lives alone, a new parent or someone who has recently moved to the area. Winners will receive a pair of tickets to a match.

It will be the last chance for fans to see Daniel Farke's squad in action before the 2019/20 Premier League campaign kicks off on August 10.

Lindsey Rix, managing director, savings and retirement at Aviva, Picture: New Anglia LEP Lindsey Rix, managing director, savings and retirement at Aviva, Picture: New Anglia LEP

According to national statistics, more than 40,000 people in Norfolk are lonely. Loneliness and social isolation affects people of all ages, including children, and can have a significant impact on health and wellbeing.

The Friendliest Friendlies – set to launch on Monday at Norwich City's promotion bus parade through the city – will be the start of an initiative which aims to bring people together to tackle loneliness.

Lindsey Rix, managing director of savings and retirement at Aviva, said: “Research tells us that when we feel connected we feel happier, healthier and stronger.

“The success of this project is about working with credible partners, so we're delighted to have support from Norwich City. Nothing brings people together like football, especially after a hugely successful season.

Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell at Carrow Road. Picture: Tony Thrussell Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell at Carrow Road. Picture: Tony Thrussell

“With so many fans out in force at the bus parade celebration, it's a fantastic opportunity to let them know about the Friendliest Friendlies and bring people together to make a positive difference for our region.”

Ben Kensell, chief operating officer at Norwich City FC, said: “As brilliant, supportive partners of the club for a number of years now, we're really delighted to team up with Aviva on the Friendliest Friendlies initiative.”

• To apply for tickets, visit canaries.co.uk/Aviva and share your details along with the name of the person you nominate to bring along and why – applicants are encouraged to give as much detail as they can.