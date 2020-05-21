Search

Advanced search

Aviva expect to pay out £160m in coronavirus related claims

PUBLISHED: 13:43 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:09 21 May 2020

Aviva in Norwich has said it expects to pay out £160m in coronavirus claims. Pic: Archant

Aviva in Norwich has said it expects to pay out £160m in coronavirus claims. Pic: Archant

Archant

Aviva has said it expects to pay out £160 million in coronavirus-related insurance claims.

The insurer, which employs around 5,000 people in Norwich, warned that pandemic has lead to “unprecedented uncertainty” which could “adversely impact results” such as investment performance and remittances.

Aviva said: “Based on analysis as at April 30, our estimate of Covid-19 related claims in our general insurance businesses, incorporating notified and projected claims, is £160 million net of reinsurance.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘It could look like a prison’: Hospitality industry on new reopening advice

“This is based on estimated claims in business interruption insurance, other commercial lines and travel insurance and allows for favourable impacts in other product lines.” The business, which has offices based in Surrey Street, has also made contributions worth £43 million to various funds and charities in a move to support the public.

Aviva added that claims coming in from life insurance, mortality and longevity will broadly be offset by other business.

Maurice Tulloch, Aviva group chief executive officer, said:“At March 31, our estimated solvency ratio remains strong at 182pc and incorporates Covid-19 related impacts. The economic outlook remains uncertain and will affect our business, however the strength of our capital and liquidity means we are well positioned to manage this crisis and continue to support our customers.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub will reopen with new roof terrace and take away menu

Steve Munson (inset) runs the Gull Inn and will reopen with a new roof terrace and menu. Picture: Steve Munson/James Randle

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Seven Waveney schools to open from June 3

Ravensmere Infant School in Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Fit-again Hernandez among City players shown returning to training

Onel Hernandez was ruled out for eight weeks after knee surgery in February Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Image

Mystery solved! Origin of Norwich keyboard revealed

Molly Sole is a digital artist who has worked on blockbuster film franchises such as Harry Potter, Star Wars and James Bond. She created the Norwich keyboard when she was an NUA student between 1999 and 2001. Picture: Archant/NostalgiaNerd/YouTube

A11 closed for three hours after lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A11. Picture: Matt Lawson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce
Drive 24