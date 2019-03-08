Norwich firm 'gatecrashes' Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

A Norwich firm was gifted some unexpected exposure during the latest episode of television show Love Island thanks to a technical glitch.

The Aviva ad which some viwers saw on last night's Love Island. Pic: Aviva The Aviva ad which some viwers saw on last night's Love Island. Pic: Aviva

Just as the show - which involves a group of twentysomethings trying to find love in a villa in Majorca - reached a crucial moment online viewers where presented with an advert for insurance giant Aviva.

While those watching on normal television avoided the malfunction and did see the heart-stopping moment when contestant Amy told Curtis she loved him those watching online were instead urged to 'get an AvivaPlus quote'.

The Aviva ad appeared in the midst of Amy's heart-break over Curtis telling her he had fallen for someone else. Pic: ITV2. The Aviva ad appeared in the midst of Amy's heart-break over Curtis telling her he had fallen for someone else. Pic: ITV2.

The ad, in the insurance giant's trademark yellow and black colours, filled the screen for minutes when it should have only flashed up for a second.

And fans of the hit show were not happy at missing one of the key moments in the series so far with many taking to social media to vent their frustration.

ITV tweeted: "Apologies #LoveIsland fans! We're experiencing some technical issues and hope to have it fixed ASAP. Thanks for your patience so far."

The twitter debate after viewers missed vital moments of the show because of a technical hitch. Pic: Archant The twitter debate after viewers missed vital moments of the show because of a technical hitch. Pic: Archant

In response, spokesman for Aviva in Norwich, John Franklin said: "We feel the frustration of Love Island fans. But as fellow contestant Tommy would say: 'It is what it is'.

"You never know, maybe one day you'll be able to get insurance to cover such a situation."

The impromptu appearance by Aviva came in the midst of a major showdown between Amy who was heart-broken after Curtis explained how he had fallen for newcomer in the villa Jourdan.

After an initial chat in which Amy was clearly upset she returned to confront him, with the fact she was "coming back to the villa to tell you I loved you". Not that online viewers were able to witness the drama.

Viewers tweeted with one saying: "Thinking I should get an Aviva plus quote while I'm waiting for the hub to work again." Another said: "Just watched the Aviva ad 35 times."

Moments later, but after the Amy/Curtis showdown, ITV tweeted: "#LoveIsland fans - we're back! Please refresh your browser and hit play again. Apologies for any inconvenience."