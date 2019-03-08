Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

Norwich firm 'gatecrashes' Love Island at heart-breaking moment

PUBLISHED: 11:20 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 04 July 2019

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

A Norwich firm was gifted some unexpected exposure during the latest episode of television show Love Island thanks to a technical glitch.

The Aviva ad which some viwers saw on last night's Love Island. Pic: AvivaThe Aviva ad which some viwers saw on last night's Love Island. Pic: Aviva

Just as the show - which involves a group of twentysomethings trying to find love in a villa in Majorca - reached a crucial moment online viewers where presented with an advert for insurance giant Aviva.

While those watching on normal television avoided the malfunction and did see the heart-stopping moment when contestant Amy told Curtis she loved him those watching online were instead urged to 'get an AvivaPlus quote'.

MORE: You can fly in Lewis Hamilton's private jet from Norwich

The Aviva ad appeared in the midst of Amy's heart-break over Curtis telling her he had fallen for someone else. Pic: ITV2.The Aviva ad appeared in the midst of Amy's heart-break over Curtis telling her he had fallen for someone else. Pic: ITV2.

The ad, in the insurance giant's trademark yellow and black colours, filled the screen for minutes when it should have only flashed up for a second.

And fans of the hit show were not happy at missing one of the key moments in the series so far with many taking to social media to vent their frustration.

ITV tweeted: "Apologies #LoveIsland fans! We're experiencing some technical issues and hope to have it fixed ASAP. Thanks for your patience so far."

The twitter debate after viewers missed vital moments of the show because of a technical hitch. Pic: ArchantThe twitter debate after viewers missed vital moments of the show because of a technical hitch. Pic: Archant

In response, spokesman for Aviva in Norwich, John Franklin said: "We feel the frustration of Love Island fans. But as fellow contestant Tommy would say: 'It is what it is'.

"You never know, maybe one day you'll be able to get insurance to cover such a situation."

The impromptu appearance by Aviva came in the midst of a major showdown between Amy who was heart-broken after Curtis explained how he had fallen for newcomer in the villa Jourdan.

You may also want to watch:

After an initial chat in which Amy was clearly upset she returned to confront him, with the fact she was "coming back to the villa to tell you I loved you". Not that online viewers were able to witness the drama.

Viewers tweeted with one saying: "Thinking I should get an Aviva plus quote while I'm waiting for the hub to work again." Another said: "Just watched the Aviva ad 35 times."

Moments later, but after the Amy/Curtis showdown, ITV tweeted: "#LoveIsland fans - we're back! Please refresh your browser and hit play again. Apologies for any inconvenience."

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

‘You don’t really make any money’ - what is life like running a restaurant in Norfolk?

Michael Fuhri, who runs the Crab Pot Café in Cromer. Photo: Crab Pot Café

Norwich restaurant offering ‘a whole world of food’ closes down

The Giraffe restaurant at Chapelfield is the latest closure. Pic: Archant

Anger over ‘draconian’ move to ban dogs from 11 parks in Norfolk

Dog bans and restrictions have been put in places at parks and public areas across north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

‘Poorer in pocket but richer in spirit’ - Landlords step down from popular pub

The land lords at the Kings Head in Hethersett are stepping down. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Future of former Prezzo in Norwich revealed

Work on the old Prezzo restaurant on Thorpe Road. Photo: Lauren Cope

Anger over ‘draconian’ move to ban dogs from 11 parks in Norfolk

Dog bans and restrictions have been put in places at parks and public areas across north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images

CLA East chief takes up new head office role at landowners’ lobby group

CLA East regional director Ben Underwood, who is moving to a new role within the organisation Picture; SEAN DILLOW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists