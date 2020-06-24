Search

Advanced search

Former restaurant to be transformed into vinyl lounge

PUBLISHED: 06:28 25 June 2020

Jan Mulder, owner of Aux Records. Picture: Greta Levy

Jan Mulder, owner of Aux Records. Picture: Greta Levy

Archant

A record store is to relocate and expand its business with the opening of a vinyl lounge in a popular former restaurant.

Jan Mulder, owner of Aux Records, outside the former Desmond's Restaurant on London Road South, Kirkley. PHOTO: Aux RecordsJan Mulder, owner of Aux Records, outside the former Desmond's Restaurant on London Road South, Kirkley. PHOTO: Aux Records

Aux Records will move from its Waterloo Road base, in Kirkley, around the corner to London Road South as it prepares to welcome customers to the new vinyl lounge.

The new site has been empty for almost a year after the closure of Desmond’s restaurant.

Owner Jan Mulder said: “We are relocating to the former Desmond’s restaurant around the corner on London Road South and expanding our current business.

“It is still going to be based around our vinyl store, but with a cafe and lounge where people can come and listen to music and have a coffee. People can still come and browse and buy records with a wide range on offer.”

Jan Mulder owner of Aux Records in Lowestoft. Picture Greta LevyJan Mulder owner of Aux Records in Lowestoft. Picture Greta Levy

The store opened last autumn after Mr Mulder left his job at a care agency to pursue his passion for music.

He said: “I’m really excited about the move. The current business has been building sine I opened last October and we are ready to take it to the next level.

“Lowestoft is short of a hub for music and we need somewhere for people to come and chill and listen to music.

You may also want to watch:

“There are bars and clubs but nothing like what we are going to offer.”

The move comes after the store, like all independent retail businesses, was forced to adapt to weeks of enforced closures following the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this month, this newspaper launched its Love Local campaign in a bid to back independent businesses bouncing back from the crisis.

Mr Mulder, who has been a vinyl collector since he was a young boy, said: “The last few weeks have been tough and obviously, making the decision to move after being closed for three months is a big step.

“Unfortunately, a lot of businesses aren’t reopening and we want to be something for people to look forward to, rather than closing down.”

While a date for the move is still to be confirmed, the store will continue operating from Waterloo Road, before rebranding to coincide with the launch of the lounge.

The former Desmond’s restaurant, frequently in Tripadvisor’s top 10 in the town, closed as planned in July, exactly 10 years to the day of its opening.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Living the dream - coastal resort in Norfolk among the top 10 most in demand

The beach at Caister, one of Britain's most desirable seaside locations according to Rightmove Picture: Nick Butcher

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest is set to appeal

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Fire near National Trust landmark takes five hours to extinguish

An aerial image of Horsey Windpump. Picture: John Fielding

Tributes to much-loved son and brother murdered in Norwich woods

Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary / Littlewood family

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Premier League loss to Everton

Kenny McLean sums up another frustrating Premier League defeat against Everton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Restaurants post-lockdown bite back as diners rediscover appetite for eating out

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman to stand trial accused of murder of 60-year-old next month

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

The Norwich City designers behind stunning seat coverings at Carrow Road

The seat coverings on display at Carrow Road. Picture: Catherine Ivill/PA Wire/NMC Pool