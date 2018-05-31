"It's all consuming' - Pub landlord shares his secret to three decades in the business

From learning his profession in Europe to the growth of the gastropub and the changing fortunes of pubs, Anton Wimmer, the landlord of the King's Head at Bawburgh, has seen it all.

Now, Mr Wimmer,49, who has been in the hospitality industry since he was 18, has shared the secrets of a long career in the pub industry.

Mr Wimmer's family have run and managed The King's Head at Bawburgh for 37 years.

Over that time the business has been nominated for numerous awards and in a turbulent industry which sees pubs closing regularly continues to go from strength to strength.

Mr Wimmer started his career with a period of training at a 5* hotel in Amsterdam.

He said his time in Europe informed what he did with his business in the early days.

"In Europe in the early 90s there was more of an emphasis on training, than in the UK. I bought that experience back and was able to look at my business and say this is what I want to do," he said.

Over the years the King's Head has expanded from a pub with squash courts to having a restaurant and rooms for guests.

Mr Wimmer said keeping a pub going, and running a hospitality business was hard work, he said: "It's all consuming, it doesn't stop it, it never sleeps, so if you're not able to be at full throttle it doesn't work.

"It's a wonderful business to be in but it's an awful lot of hard work.

"Pubs are closing left, right and centre, people are trying new things but I'm a true believer that if you focus on what you're good at, you'll succeed."

Mr Wimmer said despite the long hours, what kept him in the hospitality industry was the variety. "It's never the same, I'm very lucky," he said.

"One of the best parts of it is to get people to believe in what you're doing, people can come and stay in comfort and be relaxed and I couldn't do that on my own because it's a team effort.

"That's what drives me forward, that's what makes it worth it."