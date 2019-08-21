Aldi to donate all surplus food to Norfolk foodbanks

Search

21 August, 2019 - 15:54
Aldi in Thetford and Brandon is donting its surplus food to charity. Picture: Aldi

Archant

A supermarket is donating all of its surplus food directly to charities in the surrounding area.

Aldi in Norfolk is donting its surplus food to charity. Picture: PAAldi in Norfolk is donting its surplus food to charity. Picture: PA

Aldi's stores in Norfolk are giving away the food to groups, such as community fridge projects, that provide food to those in need.

It follows a successful trial between the supermarket and Neighbourly, a community engagement platform, which has donated a million meals to charities across the UK in 2019.

The German supermarket has paired 12 stores in Norfolk with local causes that are collecting surplus food up to five days a week.

Each store is donating perishable items such as fresh fruit and veg, long life items and baked goods.

Aldi in Norfolk is donting its surplus food to charity. Picture: Ian BurtAldi in Norfolk is donting its surplus food to charity. Picture: Ian Burt

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: "We're always looking for new and creative ways to increase the amount of food we are able to donate.

"This partnership is enabling us to distribute even more surplus stock, while supporting a vast range of good causes, across East Anglia.

"Our aim is for fresh, healthy food to be accessible for everyone, and Neighbourly are helping us to extend this commitment beyond our affordable range of fresh products."

Last year the supermarket donated two million meals to charity and expects to increase this by 50pc now the scheme has been expanded nationally.

Aldi in Norfolk is donting its surplus food to charity. Picture: Sonya DuncanAldi in Norfolk is donting its surplus food to charity. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly CEO said: "Food surplus is a challenge Aldi is committed to playing its part to address. This approach is critical to ensure surplus food finds its way easily to the good causes supporting those communities that need it most."

In 2016 France became the first country in the world to ban supermarkets fromthrowing away or destroying unsold food by law.

Stores must donate it to charities and food banks who have been able to supply millions of free meals to those in need.

Aldi says it has not sent any waste to a landfill since 2014, and has pledged to reduce food waste by 50pc by 2030.

Charities looking to partner with an Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com to apply.

The stores donating food are;

-Thetford

-Diss

-Fakenham

-Great Yarmouth

-Kings Lynn

-Dereham

-Norwich Drayton Road, Hall Road, Larkman Lane, Plumstead Road and Sprowston Road.

