Supermarket chain targets five Norfolk towns for new stores

PUBLISHED: 15:48 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 01 October 2020

Aldi on Drayton road, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Aldi on Drayton road, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Supermarket giant Aldi has placed five Norfolk towns on its own shopping list of locations.

The German retailer is looking for sites for new stores in Sheringham, Cromer, King’s Lynn, Downham Market and Swaffham.

An Aldi spokesman said there were no immediate plans to open stores, however it would like to find suitable premises.

He said: “Once something is on the list it can take years for it to actually become a store and that’s if we can find the right location.”

Despite speculation on social media, North Walsham has now been removed from Aldi’s public list having been on it in July.

A statement on Aldi’s website reads: “Our sustained growth means we are continually expanding our property portfolio to help achieve our ever-growing goals for 2022.

“We have ambitious acquisition and development plans beyond that and are looking to acquire sites that meet the following property criteria for our standard store format.”

