A pioneering suffragist from Suffolk could grace the new £50 note

PUBLISHED: 10:31 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:32 27 December 2018

Elizabeth Garrett Anderson 1836-1917

Elizabeth Garrett Anderson 1836-1917

Archant

A Suffolk resident who became the UK’s first female mayor and doctor has been tipped as a possible new face for the Bank of England’s new £50 note.

Elizabeth Garrett Anderson and daughter Louisa in 1876. Credit: The Pioneering Garretts - Breaking the Barriers for Women, by Jenifer GlynnElizabeth Garrett Anderson and daughter Louisa in 1876. Credit: The Pioneering Garretts - Breaking the Barriers for Women, by Jenifer Glynn

Elizabeth Garrett Anderson, 1836-1917 - was the first woman to openly qualify as a doctor in Britain, and also founded her own medical school.

She also became the first female mayor when she was elected mayor of Aldeburgh in 1908, and was also the first magistrate in Britain.

Chairman of Aldeburgh and District Local History Society, Tony Bone, believes that Ms Garrett “more than merits” the honour of gracing a British bank note.

“The fact she became the first female mayor is very significant in British history,” he says. “She was the daughter of Newson Garrett, who founded Snape Maltings, and was very prominent at the time - he had also been mayor, and was very encouraging of his daughter’s political pursuits.”

The statue of Millicent Fawcett in Parliament Square. Picture: Garry KnightThe statue of Millicent Fawcett in Parliament Square. Picture: Garry Knight

But Mr Bone explained that not everybody in the town at the time was supportive of Elizabeth’s pioneering endeavours. “She was elected mayor twice, but the second time around, many people in Aldeburgh voted against her because she was a woman.”

Sally Ogden, who is chairman of Aldeburgh Business Association, said: “I am sure the people of the town would be delighted if Elizabeth Garrett Anderson was on the new note. She is a true inspiration to all, especially young girls. The Long Shop museum in Leiston carries information about the whole (Garrett) family, as does Aldeburgh Museum. Aldeburgh is very proud of the connections.”

Mr Bone believes that another key figure in the history of Aldeburgh, Millicent Fawcett, who was central in the Votes for Women campaign, also deserves to appear on a British bank note. “They both made a valuable contribution to women’s history for the roles they played in civic society,” he said.

This year, Ms Fawcett became the first female sculpture to appear in London’s Parliament Square, although she has not yet been put forward to appear on a note.

Millicent FawcettMillicent Fawcett

So far, 12 Bank of England notes have featured men as their main historical character, and three have featured women - the author Jane Austen, the social reformer Elizabeth Fry and the nurse Florence Nightingale.

In the last few years, the Bank of England has changed the way it selects new characters for its notes, so that it can show the diversity of people who have shaped British life and culture. Since 2015, characters have been chosen from a list of names suggested by the public.

Almost 1,000 scientists made the latest long list for the new £50 note, and others include the physicist Stephen Hawking, the wartime codebreaker Alan Turing, and nutritionist Magnus Pyke.

Another female with Suffolk links, Dorothy Hodgkin (1910-1994) is also on the list. Ms Hodgkin discovered the structure of insulin through her advancement of X-ray crystallography - the technique used to determine the three-dimensional structure of molecules.

She was educated at a state-funded secondary school in Beccles, where she fought to be allowed to study science along with the boys.

