Are you brave enough to run a Norfolk pet cemetery?

One of the casts of a dog available on top of a casket at Abbey Pets. Pic: Abbey Pets

It might sound like the plot of a spine-tingling Stephen King novel but a Norfolk pet cemetery could be yours.

A pet cremation service is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Everett, Masson & Furby. A pet cremation service is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Everett, Masson & Furby.

It is a cherished way of saying goodbye to your beloved pet dog, cat or even budgie. But now the Norfolk couple who run a pet cemetery in Beeston Regis, near Sheringham, are looking to sell up for £450,000 - if they can find a buyer brave enough.

Husband and wife team Richard and Sandra Edwards, who have run the business offering a 24-hour, seven-day service for nearly 30 years, are hoping to retire.

But selling up Abbey Pets is proving tricky in finding the right buyer despite being a far cry from the 'Pet Sematary' which is the focus of the famous horror novel.

Chris Ruggles, who heads up the Norwich office of Everett, Masson & Furby, selling the pet cremation service. Pic: Everett, Masson & Furby. Chris Ruggles, who heads up the Norwich office of Everett, Masson & Furby, selling the pet cremation service. Pic: Everett, Masson & Furby.

In the 1983 novel the cemetery is actually an ancient tribal burial ground which brings creatures back to life. But life in Beeston Regis is rather more calm and picturesque.

Mr Edwards, 72, who used to run nursing homes, said: "It's a difficult business for people to understand."

A pet cremation service is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Everett, Masson & Furby A pet cremation service is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Everett, Masson & Furby

He came out of retirement to purchase the business which offers a dignified cremation service for cats, dogs and small pets such as hamsters and guinea pigs. It's set in 1.5 acres of palatial grounds with views towards the sea together with a chapel of rest, garden of remembrance, cemetery and a log cabin which doubles as an office and also for accommodation. The agents details suggest it could provide a "coastal getaway" with a kitchen, shower room and sleeping area as well as the main lounge/office.

Mr Edwards said: "We don't cremate any animal that's too big like a horse, we mainly do cats and dogs but also rats, fish and we just had a budgie. It's usually older people who, of course, are very upset when their pet passes away.

"We are ready to retire, it's a full-on business."

Each pet is cremated with ashes returned in a casket or buried in the pet cemetery and remembrance gardens.

A pet cremation service is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Everett, Masson & Furby A pet cremation service is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Everett, Masson & Furby

For an individual cremation with ashes in a scattertube it costs from £50 for a very small pet to £70 for a cat and up to £140 for a very large dog, depending on weight.

Or you can upgrade and have the ashes in a casket with a brass name plate of your pet from £85 to £175. Ashes in an oak casket with a certificate is priced from £65 to £155.

Or the ultimate service is a special cremation with ashes in the garden of remembrance, a plaque and name in the book of remembrance with prices from £250 to £370. Caskets vary too - you can have your pet's photograph on or have one cast in the shape of a dog such as a Labrador, spaniel or Jack Russell, or a rabbit or cat.

Mr Edwards said it's a profitable business with the current turnover in the region of £88,000 a year however he said this could easily double.

A pet cremation service at Beeston Regis is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Abbey Pets A pet cremation service at Beeston Regis is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Abbey Pets

Chris Ruggles from agents Everett, Masson & Furby, based in Norwich, said: "This is a rare opportunity to acquire a well-known and highly regarded pet crematorium."

A pet cremation service is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Abbey Pets A pet cremation service is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Abbey Pets

