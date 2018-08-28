Search

Advanced search

Video

Celebrated Suffolk cider maker’s £10m upgrade plans get green light

PUBLISHED: 15:09 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 16 January 2019

Aspall's cider plant at Debenham, which is to get a major upgrade Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Aspall's cider plant at Debenham, which is to get a major upgrade Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Plans for a £10m upgrade of a celebrated Suffolk cider plant have been given the thumbs up by councillors.

Aspall owners Molson Coors described it as “great news” as its proposals to improve efficiencies at the plant were given the green light, subject to conditions, by Mid Suffolk district councillors.

It wants to add a process building, loading bay canopy and sub-station, relocate storage tanks and add new concrete pads at the factory at Aspall, near Debenham.

MORE - Suffolk cider entrepreneur launches non-alcoholic drinks brand

Objections to the plans, considered by Mid Suffolk Council’s development control committee at its meeting on Wednesday, January 16, mainly centred around potential pollution concerns, traffic and visual amenity.

Aspall general manager Dale Scott Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSAspall general manager Dale Scott Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Planners recommended approval - subject to various conditions, including on construction works hours and a landscaping scheme.

Molson Coors acquired the iconic family-run business in January 2018, keeping on eighth generation brothers Barry and Henry Chevallier Guild as brand ambassadors.

A few months later, the American drinks giant unveiled its multi-million pound plans to improve efficiencies at the plant to villagers at a meeting held in Debenham, as it underlined its commitment to keeping the plant at its historic Suffolk home.

Aspall general manager Dale Scott said: “The approval we’ve had from the planning committee today is great news for the future of Aspall. The proposed development, set within the existing footprint of the site, respects the brand heritage and the community our business serves.

Henry Chevallier Guild, Aspall general manager Dale Scott, Molson Coors managing director Philip Whitehead and Barry Chevallier Guild at Debenham in 2018 when they unveiled their multimillion pound plans for the site Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSHenry Chevallier Guild, Aspall general manager Dale Scott, Molson Coors managing director Philip Whitehead and Barry Chevallier Guild at Debenham in 2018 when they unveiled their multimillion pound plans for the site Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

“We’re taking on board the feedback from today’s meeting. As we modernise the facilities over the next three years, we’ll continue to listen carefully to the views of the local community and share updates on our plans. At Aspall, we’re committed to investing to create a sustainable future for the business and secure local jobs.”

The factory lies next to grade II* Listed Aspall Hall, which is still occupied by the family.

Molson Coors said new jobs would be created and more cider made as a result of the scheme, while reducing traffic by about a fifth. The three-year plan to modernise facilities within the existing footprint of the site is aimed at creating a sustainable future for the business, Aspall said.

Most Read

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions. Photo: Michael Hall

Four-year-old’s Peppa Pig scooter branded a ‘weapon’ by bus driver

Holly Chapman had problems getting a bus back to Brandon with her daughter Autumn Keeley after the bus driver told her Autumn's scooter was classed as a weapon. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich City FC gives houseboat owners just four days to leave riverbank

Boat owner Ben Wallace aboard his house boat, Tiramisu. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions. Photo: Michael Hall

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from dodgeball to Dolly Parton show

Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club

Norwich City winger set for January loan switch to Championship rivals

Ben Marshall is joining Millwall on loan from Norwich City for the rest of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists