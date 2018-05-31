“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Dylan Blower, who has lived on Gordon Road in Southtown, Great Yarmouth, for three years, was last seen by his family in his home at around 3.30pm yesterday.

He was reported missing at 7.30pm and since then the Norfolk Police dog unit and police helicopter have been searching for the Trafalgar College student in Great Yarmouth, Southtown, Gorleston and Cobholm.

Family members have searched in the same areas overnight and this morning by car and on foot.

The Coastguard and lowland search and rescue teams are also involved in the search.

His father, Damien Blower, 33, who works as a postman, said: “We are at our complete wits’ end with worry. He is quiet, reserved and shy. I cannot imagine him being outside on his own. We genuinely don’t know where to look anymore. We are covering the same ground repeatedly.”

Mr Blower added his son, who is autistic, was not “streetwise” and has left home for no more than an hour on previous occasions only when he was “upset or angry”.

But the postman said the 12-year-old never went far and was always found “hiding around the corner”.

Before he was reported missing, Dylan had watched his 10-year-old brother play football at Southtown Common with his family.

Dylan has three younger brothers, aged one, nine and 10, and a four-year-old sister.

The 12-year-old appeared “OK” yesterday morning, according to Mr Blower.

He discovered his son was missing after the youngster was not in his upstairs bedroom.

In a Facebook post Mr Blower said: “My 12-year-old son Dylan left the house in Southtown without telling anyone at around 3.30pm and hasn’t returned since. He has no phone and no money with him.

“He was wearing dark jeans and a royal blue short sleeved t-shirt with big, yellow letters on the front.

“He is 5ft 8inches with dark brown hair as shown in the photo.

“If anyone has seen him please contact me asap as we’re worried. 07878554608.”

He added that Dylan might have also taken a white short-sleeved t-shirt with a black ink spot design.

Norfolk Police have also put out an appeal on Twitter for the 12-year-old.

It posted: “Police are concerned for the welfare of a 12 yr old, Dylan Blower, who is #Missing since leaving his home address in the #Yarmouth area.

“He was last seen wearing blue t-shirt with yellow writing, blue jeans and black trainers.”

Dylan is also described as being of a slim build.

A Coastguard spokesman said the emergency service was alerted to the missing person emergency at 3.50am this morning by Norfolk Police.

A coastal search was under way by 6.30am.

He said: “At first light we tasked Gorleston and Lowestoft Coastguard rescue teams to search the coastal area in conjunction with the police’s ongoing search.”

The spokesman added crews were still out looking for the 12-year-old.

Missing posters have also gone up at the Tesco Extra supermarket on Pasteur Road, Great Yarmouth, and Albies Taxis office on Suffling Road, Great Yarmouth.

-Update: Dylan has since been found safe and well.