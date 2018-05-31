Search

Police concerned for welfare of missing 12-year-old boy

PUBLISHED: 09:15 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:55 06 August 2018

Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

DAMIEN BLOWER

A father has put out an appeal on social media after his 12-year-old son has gone missing.

Damien Blower said on a Facebook post on Sunday, August 5: “My 12-year-old son Dylan left the house in Southtown without telling anyone at around 3.30pm and hasn’t returned since. He has no phone and no money with him.

“He was wearing dark jeans and a royal blue short sleeved t-shirt with big, yellow letters on the front.

“He is 5ft 8inches with dark brown hair as shown in the photo.

“If anyone has seen him please contact me asap as we’re worried. 07878554608.”

Norfolk Police have also put out an appeal on Twitter for the 12-year-old.

It posted: “Police are concerned for the welfare of a 12 yr old, Dylan Blower, who is #Missing since leaving his home address in the #Yarmouth area.

“He was last seen wearing blue t-shirt with yellow writing, blue jeans and black trainers.”

The youngster lives in the Gordon Road area of Southtown, Great Yarmouth.

As well as police officers and family members, the Lowestoft and Gorleston Coastguard and lowland search and rescue teams are searching for the 12-year-old.

Anyone who sees Dylan should call Norfolk Police on 101 and quote CAD 456.

