Dad speaks of relief after missing son found safe in Belton

Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER DAMIEN BLOWER

The father of a 12-year-old boy who was found after going missing on Sunday afternoon has spoken of his relief and thanked those who helped find him.

Dylan Blower went missing from his home in Southtown at around 3.30pm on Sunday and was found at around 10am on Monday.

Police had placed Dylan at the highest risk and had deployed their full capability in the search for Dylan, including drones, officers, Lowland Rescue, the coastguard and public appeals.

Damien Blower, Dylan’s dad, said he was eventually found by one of his friends in Belton.

He said: “My friend is an electrician and he was working in Belton. He saw him walking, called his name and sort of kept him there until he had text me where he was and got the police there.

“We thought he would have stayed a lot closer to home but as I’ve got a lot of family in Belton, he deemed Belton to be the safest place for him.

“I wasn’t ready to believe it until I actually saw him walk in. I have lost track of time a bit because I haven’t had any sleep. I’m relieved. I’m just absolutely relieved.

“Dylan is absolutely fine, nothing a bit of sleep and a shower won’t sort.

“I’ve been overwhelmed with the support and the community spirit of everybody helping out. Thanks to absolutely everybody for their well wishes and their help.”

Chief Inspector at Great Yarmouth Police, Nathan Clark, said there would be a full debrief to ascertain why Dylan, who has autism, went missing.

He said: “We think almost certainly he’s made it on foot, which is a long way for him to go. He’s been out all night.

“He’s in good spirits, he’s not come to any harm. But I imagine he is going to remember this night for some time to come.

“I’m just glad we’re with him now and we’ll be doing a full debrief so we understand exactly why Dylan went missing, so we can give him any help and support he and the family needs.

“I’d really like to thank all those teams that have come out to support us and also the members of the public who have gone out of their way to keep an eye out for Dylan, and that eventually has been the key to success.”