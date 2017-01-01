Search

Police seize £2,000 worth of cannabis plants from property in village near Norwich

Officers discovered the plants at an address in Bawburgh, west of Norwich, around midday on Sunday while conducting enquiries for a wanted man. Photo: PC Dan Taylor

Police have seized around £2,000 worth of cannabis plants from a property in a Norfolk village.

Man’s anger after three-hour ambulance wait following crash which left him unable to move

Geoff Siseman waited more than three hours for an ambulance following an accident in which he was left unable to move.Picture: Nick Butcher

Driver caught three times over the limit in south Norfolk

Police are appealing for witnesses of a burglary in Stalham.

Video: Royal family attend Christmas Eve service at Sandringham

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending the morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest regeneration proposals for Anglia Square include increased parking and layout changes

Anglia Square. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

People asked to delay calling 101 with non-emergency incidents as police prepare for busy Christmas Eve

Prince of Wales Road. Picture Norwich.

Video: Doctor dressed as Father Christmas rides around Norwich on penny farthing to put smile on shoppers’ faces

Dr Simon Cooke riding his Penny Farthing dressed as Father Christmas around Norwich City on Christmas Eve. Picture: Nick Butcher

Care home backs calls for speed limit change on Holt Road

Quebec Hall. Picture: Quebec Hall

Patients at North Walsham receive special gifts from friends

North Walsham War Memorial Hospital’s Friends meet with nursing staff before handing out festive gifts. Picture: Richard Batson

Police pull over driver who had no full licence, no insurance and was nearly twice the legal drinking limit

A breath testing kit. Photo: John Giles/PA Wire

Staff from Great Yarmouth and Waveney charity make festive donation to local foodbank

Staff from Great Yarmouth and Waveney Mind donating hampers to the Salvation Army. Picture: Great Yarmouth and Waveney Mind

Norwich City

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Even the attendance got booed – Six things learned from City’s Brentford bodge job

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke looks like a man with plenty on his mind, as he surveys the damage of his side's Carrow Road defeat to Brentford. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The night things really turned sour? MICHAEL BAILEY offers six learnings from Norwich City’s latest defeat – this time a 2-1 EFL Championship home loss to Brentford.

Video: Merry Christmas Norwich City supporters – Here’s your alternative festive message

Hats off to the long-suffering Norwich City fans - and Merry Christmas.

As Christmas arrives, PinkUn Show host and Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey takes a moment to wish all Canaries supporters a very merry Christmas – arguably despite the football. Sorry about that.

‘Longest serving US Norwich City fan’ returns to Carrow Road

Canaries fan of 51 years, Dick Crovitz, returned from the USA to watch the Brentford game. Picture: Debbie Cropley

The self-professed “longest serving American Norwich City fan” has returned to watch his beloved Canaries.

City just eight points clear of relegation zone after Saturday’s Championship action

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ivan Cavaleiro [right] and Ipswich Town's Myles Kenlock battle for the ball during Wolves' 1-0 win at Molineux during today's Championship action. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

This afternoon’s Championship action has left Norwich City eight points clear of the relegation zone, after Burton Albion won 2-1 at Reading.

Norwich woman criticises council after car crash in icy conditions at park and ride site

A picture showing the icy conditions in the car park on the morning of the accident. Picture: Faye Smith

Norwich vegans open up their home for Christmas

Emily (left) and Lisa (right), with Emily's 12-year-old daughter Caitlyn in the middle

Which pharmacies in Norfolk and Waveney are open over Christmas?

Which pharmacies are open in Norfolk and Waveney over Christmas? Picture Julien Behal/PA Wire

‘Hero’ Aviva employee saves young girl from burning home - while wearing Superman T-shirt

Adam Haden with Kim Gibson and her 6 year old daughter Mollie. Adam caught Mollie from the bedroom window during a recent fire at the home. Picture: Nick Butcher

London-based developer seeking to build 550 homes near Norwich

A rough map showing where the new houses could be built. Photo: Google.

Video: Norfolk coffee firm’s newest store gets zero food hygiene rating

Grey Seal Coffee in Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

Opinion

Opinion: Chloe Smith: ‘I hope we can achieve something together so that Kerri did not die in vain’

Chloe Smith MP backing Kerri's Campaign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion: A new colour passport... not much of a victory, is it?

Composite picture of an old British passport (left) and a burgundy UK passport in the European Union style format. British passports will return to having blue covers after Brexit, it has been confirmed. Picture PA Wire.

The EDP says: We applaud hard-pressed life savers

We applaud hard-pressed life savers. Photo; Matthew Usher

Giving tax payers money to charity

Cliff Jordan, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Submitted

What's On

Review: Robin Hood pantomime in Beccles has our reviewer crying with laughter

Robin Hood pantomime at Beccles Public Hall. Picture: Alan Lyall

It’s not often that something makes me cry with laughter.

Video: The Darkness replicate Ed Sheeran with Christmas number one of their own

Rufus Taylor & Justin Hawkins of The Darkness at the UEA on Sunday night in Norwich - Paul John Bayfield

Framlingham’s Ed Sheeran is not the only Suffolk artist celebrating a Christmas number one this festive season.

Video: Elizabeth Carter and Glenn Adamson on being Sleeping Beauty dream couple in Norwich panto

Elizabeth Carter as Patience Midges (Sleeping Beauty) and Glenn Adamson as the Hon. Timothy Norbridge. Photo: Richard Jarmy

Every panto needs a love story and Norwich Theatre Royal’s Sleeping Beauty is no different. We find out more from cast members Elizabeth Carter and Glenn Adamson.

The Blockheads, Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich, music review: Masterful musicians take Norwich back to the late 70s

The Blockheads performing at The Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: Marc Betts

It was as though the spirit of Ian Dury was back in the room when The Blockheads came to the Norwich Arts Centre, in St Benedicts.

Sport

Ian Culverhouse ready to ‘circle the wagons’ in King’s Lynn Town’s title chase

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse is ready to 'circle the wagons'. Picture: Geoff Moore/Focus Images Ltd

Local footballers resume hostilities on Boxing Day after bypassing the festive feasts in pursuit of glory.

Lowestoft Town 0 Harlow Town 3: McAuley sees red as Blues lose at home

Rory McAuley was sent off against Harlow Town. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Rory McAuley saw red as Lowestoft suffered a disappointing home defeat.

Merthyr 0 King’s Lynn Town 1: Gash’s early goal earns Linnets the points in south Wales

Michael Gash scored the only goal of the game at Merthyr. Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town maintained their three-point cushion at the top of the table after victory in south Wales.

AFC Sudbury 1 Dereham Town 4: Magpies get off to flying start

Danny Beaumont was on target for Dereham Town. Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham returned to winning ways after a great first half at the Kings Marsh Stadium.

Lowestoft Town agree to extend loan deals for Nico Cotton and Matthew Foy

Dale Brooks' Lowestoft Town side take on Harlow Town at the Amber Dew Events Stadium this afternoon. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town have extended the loans of Matthew Foy and Nico Cotton for another month from Cambridge United and Southend United respectively.

Business

Ask the Expert: Money is tight and we’re building an emergency fund – where should we invest it?

Carl Lamb, managing director of Almary Green

Where should you invest your emergency fund to get the maximum return within easy reach? Carl Lamb from Almary Green explains.

Norwich Business School breakfast event to make the business case for wellbeing

The business breakfast is taking place at the University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Academics and employers will be making the business case for looking after staff health and wellbeing at a breakfast hosted by Norwich Business School.

Bitcoin’s year-end rally running out of steam as price drops to $13,000

Coins displayed next to a bitcoin ATM in Hong Kong. The price of the virtual currency has taken a hit in the last week. Picture: AP/Kin Cheung.

Bitcoin went into freefall on Friday, its price collapsing from nearly $20,000 to around $13,000 as steam appeared to be running out of its year-end rally.

Features

Ten places to enjoy dog walks in Norfolk and Suffolk

Taking their dog Buster for a walk in the sunshine are Kevin Gower and his mum Shirley Gower at Great Hockham woods. Picture: Ian Burt

The Dogs Trust Snetterton rehoming centre has compiled their top 10 places to enjoy beautiful walks with your four-legged friends.

The day lions attacked two men in Colney just before Christmas

Lions Fritz and Mitzi at Colney Hall in 1911, as depicted on a contemporary postcard.

It was at Christmas time in Norfolk of 1911 when a member of a famous Norfolk banking family died as a result of injuries from a dangerous ‘pet’ kept at Colney Hall. Derek James tells the tragic story of Lieutenant Terence Barclay.

When Christmas crackers had a Norfolk connection

Caley's

Once, it was Norfolk crackers that were an essential part of Christmas for families across the country and beyond. Trevor Heaton looks at some of the most nostalgic items in the Peter Kimpton Collection.

Updated: Driver without licence or insurance tests positive for cocaine and cannabis

Police pursued the driver from Bury St Edmunds to Red Lodge. Photo: James Bass.

A driver has been arrested after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Video: WATCH: Dog rescued from the sea in north Norfolk

Rosie the dog was rescued by the RNLI at Happisburgh. Picture RNLI Happisburgh.

A dog has been rescued by Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers after being washed out to sea in Happisburgh.

Former Scout leader jailed 12 years for historic sex offences

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A 72-year-old former Scout leader, who carried out a series of sex assaults on a young girl, has been jailed for 12 years and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Shake-up proposals for Norwich’s Prince of Wales Road due to be revealed

Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Proposals for a major shake-up to how traffic uses Norwich’s Prince of Wales Road by creating a “new gateway” to the city centre are to be revealed next month.

Christmas and New Year supermarket opening times 2017

ASDA store on Hall Road, Norwich. Picture : Steve Adams

Remember the nation’s supermarkets won’t be operating at their usual opening times over Christmas. Here’s when they will be open over the festive period.