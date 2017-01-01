As Christmas arrives, PinkUn Show host and Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey takes a moment to wish all Canaries supporters a very merry Christmas – arguably despite the football. Sorry about that.
It was at Christmas time in Norfolk of 1911 when a member of a famous Norfolk banking family died as a result of injuries from a dangerous ‘pet’ kept at Colney Hall. Derek James tells the tragic story of Lieutenant Terence Barclay.
Once, it was Norfolk crackers that were an essential part of Christmas for families across the country and beyond. Trevor Heaton looks at some of the most nostalgic items in the Peter Kimpton Collection.