Here's your chance to quiz Norwich City legends!

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:40 PM February 13, 2022
Updated: 8:00 PM February 13, 2022
Darren Huckerby, Grant Holt, Ruel Fox and Darren Eadie are set to appear at the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton.

Darren Huckerby, Grant Holt, Ruel Fox and Darren Eadie are set to appear at the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Monday, February 28, 2022. - Credit: Supplied

Four of Norwich City's greatest ever players are set to reveal all about their careers in a west Norfolk village later this month.

Darren Huckerby, Grant Holt, Ruel Fox and Darren Eadie, who between them have made over 700 appearances for the Canaries and are all members of the club's hall of fame, will share stories about their experiences playing for City at the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7.30pm.

Huckerby, played 203 times for City between 2003 and 2008, scoring 48 goals, while Holt is a three-time Norwich City Player of the Season winner, scoring 78 goals across four seasons.

Fox, played in yellow and green between 1986 and 1994, helping Norwich finish a club record third place in 1993, while Eadie made over 200 appearances for the club, scoring 39 times.

The evening, which will be hosted by talkSPORT presenter Perry Groves, will offer audience members the chance to ask the stars questions about their career.

Tickets can be bought from the venue's website or by calling the box office on 01485 532252.

VIP tickets will also be available which offers the opportunity to meet and greet the former City players which comes with a professional photo before the show.

