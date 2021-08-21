100 East Anglian artists celebrated in Yare Gallery's Summer Exhibition

Things to do

Published: 10:00 AM August 21, 2021

The newly opened Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth is displaying its second show, hosting a Summer Exhibition.

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition. Aqua Waters by Katie Hayward. - Credit: Sarah Young

Opened in May, the space is a large, free-to-enter art gallery on the South Quay in Great Yarmouth, run by charity the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust.

The Summer Exhibition brings together over 100 East Anglian artists aged between 18 and 88 within the eight rooms and courtyard of the 17th century merchant house.

The show is a cross section of the diverse and talented artists our area holds and displays a range of work from sculpture to photography, painting to jewellery.

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition. Work by Bridget Heriz, Chloe Mandy and Katie Hayward. - Credit: Sarah Young

Alongside the show, The Yare Gallery is celebrating the recent Banksy works by encouraging people to send in photos of themselves with the artworks to be displayed on a wall in the house.

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition is on display until September 2, Tuesday to Saturday.

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition. Work by Rachael Long, Alex Atkinson and Tom Lamprell. - Credit: Sarah Young

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition. Low Tide (view towards Happisburgh, Norfolk) by Wendy Kimberley. - Credit: Sarah Young

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition. The Birth of Aherm by Jim Racine. - Credit: Sarah Young

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition. Work by Liz McGowan. - Credit: Sarah Young