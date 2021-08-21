News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do

100 East Anglian artists celebrated in Yare Gallery's Summer Exhibition

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 10:00 AM August 21, 2021   
The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition.

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition. - Credit: Sarah Young

The newly opened Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth is displaying its second show, hosting a Summer Exhibition. 

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition.

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition. Aqua Waters by Katie Hayward. - Credit: Sarah Young

Opened in May, the space is a large, free-to-enter art gallery on the South Quay in Great Yarmouth, run by charity the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust. 

The Summer Exhibition brings together over 100 East Anglian artists aged between 18 and 88 within the eight rooms and courtyard of the 17th century merchant house.

The show is a cross section of the diverse and talented artists our area holds and displays a range of work from sculpture to photography, painting to jewellery.

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition.

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition. Work by Bridget Heriz, Chloe Mandy and Katie Hayward. - Credit: Sarah Young

Alongside the show, The Yare Gallery is celebrating the recent Banksy works by encouraging people to send in photos of themselves with the artworks to be displayed on a wall in the house.

You may also want to watch:

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition is on display until September 2, Tuesday to Saturday.

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition.

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition. Work by Rachael Long, Alex Atkinson and Tom Lamprell. - Credit: Sarah Young

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition.

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition. Low Tide (view towards Happisburgh, Norfolk) by Wendy Kimberley. - Credit: Sarah Young

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition.

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition. The Birth of Aherm by Jim Racine. - Credit: Sarah Young

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition.

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition. Work by Liz McGowan. - Credit: Sarah Young

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition.

The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition. Work by Eileen Coxon, Sharon Wright and Wendy Kimberley. - Credit: Sarah Young

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorhome 'wild camping' blamed for public loo trouble on coast
  2. 2 Forget Everest - Beeston Bump is the tallest mountain in the world!
  3. 3 Two men attacked by teens 'young enough to be their grandkids'
  1. 4 Neighbours' anger over trading at shed after inspector's report
  2. 5 Tickets go on sale for The Flying Scotsman in Norfolk
  3. 6 Williams, Normann and City's final transfer push
  4. 7 Police investigate after offensive graffiti appears above Banksy artwork
  5. 8 Family's heartbreak as car damages workshop built by father and son
  6. 9 Person dies after being hit by train
  7. 10 Air ambulance called to suspected cardiac arrest
Arts & Culture
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

two children under a brightly coloured umbrella on a country road in the rain

Norfolk Live

Norfolk to be hit with thunderstorms and high humidity

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Ryan Holland, 32, had been driving his car on the A47 near Brundall when he was "cut up" by a van

Motorist attempted to film van driver's bad driving on A47 on phone...

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The family of a man who died in a crash on the A144 have paid tribute to him

Suffolk Live

Tributes to 'kind and caring' father who died in A144 crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The busy beach at Sea Palling. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'Everybody is busy' - Businesses coping with the impact of tourists

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon