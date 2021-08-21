100 East Anglian artists celebrated in Yare Gallery's Summer Exhibition
- Credit: Sarah Young
The newly opened Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth is displaying its second show, hosting a Summer Exhibition.
Opened in May, the space is a large, free-to-enter art gallery on the South Quay in Great Yarmouth, run by charity the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust.
The Summer Exhibition brings together over 100 East Anglian artists aged between 18 and 88 within the eight rooms and courtyard of the 17th century merchant house.
The show is a cross section of the diverse and talented artists our area holds and displays a range of work from sculpture to photography, painting to jewellery.
Alongside the show, The Yare Gallery is celebrating the recent Banksy works by encouraging people to send in photos of themselves with the artworks to be displayed on a wall in the house.
You may also want to watch:
The Yare Gallery Summer Exhibition is on display until September 2, Tuesday to Saturday.
Most Read
- 1 Motorhome 'wild camping' blamed for public loo trouble on coast
- 2 Forget Everest - Beeston Bump is the tallest mountain in the world!
- 3 Two men attacked by teens 'young enough to be their grandkids'
- 4 Neighbours' anger over trading at shed after inspector's report
- 5 Tickets go on sale for The Flying Scotsman in Norfolk
- 6 Williams, Normann and City's final transfer push
- 7 Police investigate after offensive graffiti appears above Banksy artwork
- 8 Family's heartbreak as car damages workshop built by father and son
- 9 Person dies after being hit by train
- 10 Air ambulance called to suspected cardiac arrest