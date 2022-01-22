News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do

Why I love Norfolk: Benjie Cabbell Manners

Author Picture Icon

Rowan Mantell

Published: 4:00 PM January 22, 2022
Benji Cabbell-Manners, owner of Amazona Zoo. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

- Credit: Archant

Memory

Riding my horse, West Britton. He was my favourite horse and quite well-known. I rode him at Burghley Horse Trials in 1978 and we competed in Norfolk at Wramplingham and Swaffham horse trials. He was my best friend and only liked me. 

Landmark

Incleborough Hill in West Runton is my favourite landmark because of the lovely views of the sea, surrounding farmland and the wonderful north Norfolk coastline.

Town

It has to be Cromer.  My family has lived here for generations, around 170 years. It is a quaint market town with a thriving tourist industry. The town has good architecture and beautiful beaches. 

Beach

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area
  3. 3 Mum describes heartache year on from daughter's tragic death
  1. 4 Popular teacher, 55, died after falling down stairs, inquest hears
  2. 5 Teenager died of injuries six days after crash
  3. 6 Banksy work removed and put in museum due to local sensitivity
  4. 7 Hope for WASPI women as MPs back compensation call
  5. 8 Investigations continue after woman on mobility scooter assaults man
  6. 9 Police on hand as anti-vaccine protesters gather in city
  7. 10 One of East Anglia's largest property builders is sold to investment firm

Cromer beach in the winter is amazing with such wonderful light.

Place to eat

No.1 Cromer - lovely atmosphere, great food and stunning views.

Pub

The Dun Cow at Salthouse. It's a welcoming pub overlooking the marshes on the North Norfolk coast, where you can enjoy fabulous food – perfect!

Attraction or day out 

Of course, this has to be Amazona Zoo. It is home to over 200 animals and birds. It’s an exciting business to be part of and one where we get to meet great Norfolk folk.

Something that happens every year

The Royal Norfolk Show – a social and relaxing day out.

Shop

Primark in Norwich – I love a bargain!

Export

Maris Otter – a very high quality barley only grown on North Norfolk coast.  Its malt produces the best ales in the world.

This year Benjie is launching a 'summer hub' at Cromer Hall including a campsite, pick-your-own fruit, music concerts, football golf and the zoo, which is home to more than 200 South American animals.


 




Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Attleborough man catches big pike in Attleborough

'Once in a lifetime catch' - man lands monster fish in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Stuart Mitchell whose life was celebrated at the Creamfields music festival.

Music-loving dad whose ashes were fired into festival crowd took own life

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
King's Head in New Buckenham will now be run by Simon and Jenny Turner, who also run The Boars in Wymondham

Meet the new team behind revamped village pub

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Holiday Inn in Ipswich Road is to be used as a care hotel

Holiday Inn to become 'care hotel' to help struggling hospitals

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon