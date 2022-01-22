Why I love Norfolk: Benjie Cabbell Manners
Memory
Riding my horse, West Britton. He was my favourite horse and quite well-known. I rode him at Burghley Horse Trials in 1978 and we competed in Norfolk at Wramplingham and Swaffham horse trials. He was my best friend and only liked me.
Landmark
Incleborough Hill in West Runton is my favourite landmark because of the lovely views of the sea, surrounding farmland and the wonderful north Norfolk coastline.
Town
It has to be Cromer. My family has lived here for generations, around 170 years. It is a quaint market town with a thriving tourist industry. The town has good architecture and beautiful beaches.
Beach
Cromer beach in the winter is amazing with such wonderful light.
Place to eat
No.1 Cromer - lovely atmosphere, great food and stunning views.
Pub
The Dun Cow at Salthouse. It's a welcoming pub overlooking the marshes on the North Norfolk coast, where you can enjoy fabulous food – perfect!
Attraction or day out
Of course, this has to be Amazona Zoo. It is home to over 200 animals and birds. It’s an exciting business to be part of and one where we get to meet great Norfolk folk.
Something that happens every year
The Royal Norfolk Show – a social and relaxing day out.
Shop
Primark in Norwich – I love a bargain!
Export
Maris Otter – a very high quality barley only grown on North Norfolk coast. Its malt produces the best ales in the world.
This year Benjie is launching a 'summer hub' at Cromer Hall including a campsite, pick-your-own fruit, music concerts, football golf and the zoo, which is home to more than 200 South American animals.