What are the best beauty buys in Norwich for Christmas?
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Gorgeous new fragrances, luscious body balms, relaxing bath oils and something glittery... who doesn't love some beauty treats for Christmas?
Turquoise eye shadow, bright pink blusher, matching lip balm and some sparkly pink nail varnish... I remember the first make-up I received for Christmas. I didn't even like pink - but I loved this make-up.
It followed a few years of Christmas bubble bath and sponges, sweet-smelling talcum powders, hairbrushes, nail brushes and hair bobbles, so this make-up was a big deal.
I liked lotions and potions - the brushes not so much as they did nothing but frizz my curly hair - but that make-up was memorable.
I was so happy. Finally I'd joined everyone else I knew, and had make-up. There wasn't so much in those days (we're talking the late 70s) available for young teenagers, particularly when we could only shop at the little chemist in the nearest town. So for us it was bright blue or bright green and trying to copy the sophisticated looks in Jackie and Blue Jeans magazines.
But for every Christmas after that I'd gain more make up, more palates of colours, different lipsticks, highlighter (never knew what to do with that), brushes, sponges and oily make-up removal pads.
Now I still love a mascara for Christmas and also treat myself - and the variety and quality available is outstanding. It's come full circle for me too, as bubble bath and sponges, moisturiser, luxury shampoos and hair accessories are once again welcome festive treats.
Christmas in the City is supported by Chantry Place in Norwich, as part of the campaign to encourage everyone to head into the city and enjoy the great atmosphere and wonderful shops, entertainment and places to eat.
There's a huge choice of beauty gifts and treats in city stores, from make-up for all ages to perfumes and skin products. Beauty companies are listening to their customers too and rather than only offering bulky gift packs which turn out to be more packaging than products, they're thinking sustainability, cutting down on waste and offering value for money.
Look for gorgeous skin and hair products, beauty gadgets for him and her, great smells and environmentally aware essentials and treats.
Whether they love perfume or bath bombs, lipsticks or moisturiser, celebrity-led products or independent companies - the city has it all.
You'll even find sparkly turquoise and green eye shadow seems to be making a comeback!
Take a look at some of the goodies on offer in our Norwich stores. Happy shopping!