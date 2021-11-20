What are the best beauty buys in Norwich for Christmas?

Browse our city shops for a collection of beauty and winter spa at home treats for a thoughtful Christmas present for all ages - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gorgeous new fragrances, luscious body balms, relaxing bath oils and something glittery... who doesn't love some beauty treats for Christmas?

Turquoise eye shadow, bright pink blusher, matching lip balm and some sparkly pink nail varnish... I remember the first make-up I received for Christmas. I didn't even like pink - but I loved this make-up.

It followed a few years of Christmas bubble bath and sponges, sweet-smelling talcum powders, hairbrushes, nail brushes and hair bobbles, so this make-up was a big deal.

For Your Eyes Only make up palette, £12.99, TK Maxx, Norwich



I liked lotions and potions - the brushes not so much as they did nothing but frizz my curly hair - but that make-up was memorable.

I was so happy. Finally I'd joined everyone else I knew, and had make-up. There wasn't so much in those days (we're talking the late 70s) available for young teenagers, particularly when we could only shop at the little chemist in the nearest town. So for us it was bright blue or bright green and trying to copy the sophisticated looks in Jackie and Blue Jeans magazines.

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact Highlighter, £37, Boots



But for every Christmas after that I'd gain more make up, more palates of colours, different lipsticks, highlighter (never knew what to do with that), brushes, sponges and oily make-up removal pads.

Now I still love a mascara for Christmas and also treat myself - and the variety and quality available is outstanding. It's come full circle for me too, as bubble bath and sponges, moisturiser, luxury shampoos and hair accessories are once again welcome festive treats.

Chocolate Orange Soap (Christmas Edition), Orange and Coriander essential oils. Decorated with seasonal spices and infused with real organic cocoa powder, £4, Nudge Boutique, Sustainability Station, Exchange Street, Norwich

Clarins Double Serum Edit 50ml including double serum, flash balm and natural lip perfector, £58, stockists include House of Fraser, Chantry Place



There's a huge choice of beauty gifts and treats in city stores, from make-up for all ages to perfumes and skin products. Beauty companies are listening to their customers too and rather than only offering bulky gift packs which turn out to be more packaging than products, they're thinking sustainability, cutting down on waste and offering value for money.

The Night Before Christmas gift set, £9.50, Lush, Chantry Place, Norwich



Look for gorgeous skin and hair products, beauty gadgets for him and her, great smells and environmentally aware essentials and treats.





Clarins men's stocking filler featuring face wash and moisture balm, £10.00, available from House of Fraser, Chantry Place, Norwich

Whether they love perfume or bath bombs, lipsticks or moisturiser, celebrity-led products or independent companies - the city has it all.

You'll even find sparkly turquoise and green eye shadow seems to be making a comeback!

Take a look at some of the goodies on offer in our Norwich stores. Happy shopping!

Collection of beauty and toiletries including bath bombs, shower gels, body spray and washes. Prices from £2.99, QD, Norwich

L'Occitane festive beauty crackers filled with shower gel and hand cream duos from the cherry blossom, almond, verbena and shea butter ranges, £22, Marks and Spencer













Snow fairy gift set, £60, Lush, Chantry Place, Norwich

Dolce & Gabbana K EDT 50ml, £57, The Perfume Shop

Issey Miyake Pour Homme, £51, and Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb, £56, The Perfume Shop, Chantry Place

Frankincense intense lift collection, £165, Neal's Yard, Norwich

Radiance wild rose duo, £15, Neals Yard, Norwich




