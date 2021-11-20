News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
What are the best beauty buys in Norwich for Christmas?

Jo Malone

Published: 9:30 AM November 20, 2021
Various self care products bath bomb, soap bar, luffa sponge on wood tray

Browse our city shops for a collection of beauty and winter spa at home treats for a thoughtful Christmas present for all ages - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gorgeous new fragrances, luscious body balms, relaxing bath oils and something glittery... who doesn't love some beauty treats for Christmas?

Turquoise eye shadow, bright pink blusher, matching lip balm and some sparkly pink nail varnish... I remember the first make-up I received for Christmas. I didn't even like pink - but I loved this make-up.

It followed a few years of Christmas bubble bath and sponges, sweet-smelling talcum powders, hairbrushes, nail brushes and hair bobbles, so this make-up was a big deal.

Black box with pull out palette trays of eye make up colours, £12.99, TK Maxx

For Your Eyes Only make up palette, £12.99, TK Maxx, Norwich - Credit: TK Maxx


I liked lotions and potions - the brushes not so much as they did nothing but frizz my curly hair - but that make-up was memorable.

I was so happy. Finally I'd joined everyone else I knew, and had make-up. There wasn't so much in those days (we're talking the late 70s) available for young teenagers, particularly when we could only shop at the little chemist in the nearest town. So for us it was bright blue or bright green and trying to copy the sophisticated looks in Jackie and Blue Jeans magazines.

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact Highlighter, £37, Boots

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact Highlighter, £37, Boots - Credit: Bobbi Brown


But for every Christmas after that I'd gain more make up, more palates of colours, different lipsticks, highlighter (never knew what to do with that), brushes, sponges and oily make-up removal pads. 

Now I still love a mascara for Christmas and also treat myself - and the variety and quality available is outstanding. It's come full circle for me too, as bubble bath and sponges, moisturiser, luxury shampoos and hair accessories are once again welcome festive treats.

Chocolate Orange Soap decorated with seasonal spices and infused with real organic cocoa powde

Chocolate Orange Soap (Christmas Edition), Orange and Coriander essential oils. Decorated with seasonal spices and infused with real organic cocoa powder, £4, Nudge Boutique, Sustainability Station, Exchange Street, Norwich - Credit: Nudge Boutique

Silver and white wash bag with Clarins products, £58, House of Fraser, Chantry Place

Clarins Double Serum Edit 50ml including double serum, flash balm and natural lip perfector, £58, stockists include House of Fraser, Chantry Place - Credit: Clarins


Christmas in the City is supported by Chantry Place in Norwich, as part of the campaign to encourage everyone to head into the city and enjoy the great atmosphere and wonderful shops, entertainment and places to eat. 

There's a huge choice of beauty gifts and treats in city stores, from make-up for all ages to perfumes and skin products. Beauty companies are listening to their customers too and rather than only offering bulky gift packs which turn out to be more packaging than products, they're thinking sustainability, cutting down on waste and offering value for money.

The Night Before Christmas gift set with blue starry packaging, £9.50, Lush, Chantry Place, Norwich

The Night Before Christmas gift set, £9.50, Lush, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Lush


Look for gorgeous skin and hair products, beauty gadgets for him and her, great smells and environmentally aware essentials and treats.


Hexagonal box containing Clarin's face wash and moisture balm for men

Clarins men's stocking filler featuring face wash and moisture balm, £10.00, available from House of Fraser, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Clarins

Whether they love perfume or bath bombs, lipsticks or moisturiser, celebrity-led products or independent companies - the city has it all.

You'll even find sparkly turquoise and green eye shadow seems to be making a comeback!

 Take a look at some of the goodies on offer in our Norwich stores. Happy shopping!  

Collection of beauty and toiletries including bath bombs, shower gels, body spray and washes. Prices from £2.99, QD, Norwich

Collection of beauty and toiletries including bath bombs, shower gels, body spray and washes. Prices from £2.99, QD, Norwich - Credit: QD

L'Occitane festive beauty crackers, £22, Marks and Spencer

L'Occitane festive beauty crackers filled with shower gel and hand cream duos from the cherry blossom, almond, verbena and shea butter ranges, £22, Marks and Spencer - Credit: L'Occitane/Marks and Spencer




Collection of body treats in pink and purple packaging, £60, Lush

Snow fairy gift set, £60, Lush, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Lush

Dolce & Gabbana K EDT 50ml, £57, The Perfume Shop

Dolce & Gabbana K EDT 50ml, £57, The Perfume Shop - Credit: The Perfume Shop

Issey Miyake Pour Homme, £51, and Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb, £56, The Perfume Shop, Chantry Place

Issey Miyake Pour Homme, £51, and Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb, £56, The Perfume Shop, Chantry Place - Credit: Perfume Shop

Frankincense intense lift collection in blue containers, £165, Neal's Yard, Norwich

Frankincense intense lift collection, £165, Neal's Yard, Norwich - Credit: Neal's Yard

Radiance wild rose duo in cardboard packaging, £15, Neal's Yard, Norwich

Radiance wild rose duo, £15, Neals Yard, Norwich - Credit: Neal's Yard


Christmas
Beauty
Norwich News

