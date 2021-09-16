News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
UEA Live celebrates 30 years of live literature

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 10:00 AM September 16, 2021   
This autumn, UEA Live will celebrate 30 years of live literature with bestselling authors, chart-topping podcasters and a drag icon.

UEA Live is the University of East Anglia’s newly revamped literary festival. A star-studded programme of events will run every Wednesday evening from October 6 to November 17 to mark its 30th anniversary.

The festival has been successfully run online for the past two seasons, but organisers are thrilled to be returning to in-person events this autumn, with safety measures in place.

The season kicks off on Wednesday 6 October with New York Times bestselling author Lauren Groff discussing her new novel Matrix, followed by Great Yarmouth born LGBTQIA+ icon and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2 breakout star, Bimini Bon Boulash, chatting gender nonconformity, fashion and their debut book Release the Beast: A Drag Queen’s Guide to Life.

Photograph of author Elizabeth Day wearing a blue velvet suit staring at the camera against a floral background

Elizabeth Day will attend an event at UEA Live, to be held in Norwich this autumn - Credit: Alex Cameron

Stormzy’s Penguin Random House imprint #Merky Books will be celebrated in its mission to uplift and invest in under-represented voices and new narratives, with UEA alum Jyoti Patel, winner of the 2021 #Merky Books New Writers’ Prize, alongside Jade LB, author of Keisha the Sket – “a viral modern classic of Black British culture”, and UEA alum Lemara Lindsay-Prince, #Merky’s Senior Commissioning Editor.

Photograph of politician Ed Miliband sat on front steps to a townhouse smiling at the camera

Ed Miliband will appear at this autumn's UEA Live, to be held at UEA, Norwich - Credit: Jenny Smith Photography

Elizabeth Day – Sunday Times bestselling author, journalist, and host of the chart-topping podcast How To Fail With Elizabeth Day – will be in conversation with author and UEA Professor, Christie Watson. Followed by acclaimed novelist Leone Ross, as she discusses her eclectic writing journey and This One Sky Day.

Photograph of Malika Booker, who will appear in Norwich as part of UEA Live

Malika Booker will appear at UEA Live to discuss the poetry anthology Too Young, Too Loud, Too Different - Credit: Siro Micheroli

Former Labour leader and author of Go Big: How To Fix Our World, Ed Miliband, will share his uplifting solutions for remaking society, and the programme will close on Wednesday November 17 with interdisciplinary artist, and co-founder of Malika’s Poetry Kitchen, Malika Booker, discussing the collective’s extraordinary anthology of poems, Too Young, Too Loud, Too Different.

All events will be live in-person at the UEA Lecture Theatre from 7pm-8pm. There will be author Q&As and the opportunity to buy signed copies of the authors’ books.

To find out more and book tickets, visit www.uealive.com

Stay up to date with new events by visiting visiteastofengland.com/head-east and following the campaign on social media at #HeadEastUK or @HeadEast.UK

