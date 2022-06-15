Come down to the Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022 and horse around - Credit: Archant / Anthony Kelly

After a long wait, the Royal Norfolk Show is back in the saddle with more than 200 equine classes and three major championships to enjoy.

Rings scattered across the showground will feature a selection of events in multiple disciplines – with everything from miniature Shetland ponies and donkey driving to international showjumping competitions in the Grand Ring. Below you can explore this year’s equestrian programme at the Royal Norfolk Show.

Wednesday, June 29

GRAND RING

7.30am – HOYS Cobs Ridden

9.30am – A and B Competition Showjumping

10.30am – Shetland Pony Derby

10.55am – Teams of 3 or 4 Heavy Horse Turnouts

12.50pm – Coaching Parade

1.05pm – Norfolk Area Trials Showjumping

2.35pm – Coaching Judging

3.05pm – Scurry Driving

3.35pm – Pair of Heavy Horse Turnouts

4.15pm – Grand Parade

6.05pm – Shetland Pony Derby

7.20pm – Scurry Driving

7.50pm – Ride and Drive Challenge Showjumping

LIGHT HORSE RING

7.30am – Ridden Heavy Horse

9am – 1.25m Open Showjumping

11am – HOYS Grade C Championship Showjumping

1pm – Parade of Hounds

1.30pm – Senior Newcomers Showjumping

3.30pm – Senior Foxhunter Showjumping

5pm – Junior Academy Team Competition Showjumping

WENSUM RING

8am – Private Driving

12.30pm – Mountain and Moorland Welsh In Hand (Ring A)

12.30pm – Mountain and Moorland Non Welsh In Hand (Ring B)

3.30pm– Mountain and Moorland Foals In Hand (Ring B)

4.30pm – In Hand M&M Championship and Silver Medal

5pm – HOYS Price Family Supreme In Hand Championship

6pm – HOYS Ridden Heavy Horse

GLAVEN RING

7.30am – Miniature Shetland In Hand

9am – Mountain and Moorland Shetland In Hand

11am – Light Horse In Hand

12.30pm – Hacks and Riding Horses In Hand

2pm – Show Hunter Ponies In Hand

3pm – Riding Ponies In Hand

RING 22

10.10am – Teams of 3 or 4 Heavy Horses Pre Judging

12.15pm – Coaching Pre Judging

2pm – Coaching Holding Area

2.50pm – Pair of Heavy Horse Turnouts Pre Judging

WAVENEY RING

7.30am – Skewbald and Piebald In Hand and Ridden

10.30am – Partbred In Hand and Ridden

12.15pm – Irish Draught In Hand and Ridden

1.45pm – Foreign and Rare Native Breeds In Hand and Ridden

3pm – Sport Horse In Hand and Ridden

IVAN COOKE RING

7.30am – Haflingers In Hand and Ridden

9am – Shire Horses In Hand followed by Shire Young Handler

2pm – Traditional Gypsy Cobs In Hand and Ridden

5pm – In Harness Shire, Suffolk, Percheron and Clydesdale followed by Implements

Admire breeds such as this stunning Percheron at the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: James Bass Photography

Thursday, June 30

GRAND RING

8am – 1.20m Open Two Phase Showjumping

9.30am Heavy Horse Two-wheeled Cart

10.10am – Scurry Driving

11.50am – International Stairway League Showjumping

1.20pm – Coachman’s Class

1.50pm – Shetland Pony Derby

2.15pm – Heavy Horse Turnouts Singles

2.55pm – Scurry Driving

3.25pm – Grand Parade

4.20pm – RoR Championship

4.35pm – Shetland Pony Derby

LIGHT HORSE RING

8am – Retraining of Racehorses Jump Challenge

9.15am – Local Working Hunter

10.30am – Novice Working Hunter

12noon – HOYS Working Hunter

1.30pm – Parade of Hounds

2pm – Eventers Grand Prix

WENSUM RING

8am – HOYS Ridden Mountain and Moorland Welsh (Ring A)

8am – Unafliated Mountain and Moorland Ridden (Ring B)

10am– HOYS Ridden Mountain and Moorland Non Welsh (Ring B)

1pm – HOYS First Ridden and Lead Rein Mountain and Moorland (Ring B)

1.30pm – HOYS Junior M&M Ridden Ponies (Ring A)

3.30pm– Ridden M&M Championship and Silver Medal

4pm – Stuart Group In Hand Supreme

Royal Norfolk Championship

5pm – Westover Vets Ridden Supreme Royal Norfolk Championship

GLAVEN RING

8am – Ridden Hunters

9.30am – Riding Horses

11am– Donkeys In Hand

12.15pm – Concours D’Elegance In Hand and Ridden

1.30pm – Rising Stars (Cob, Hunter, Hack/Riding Horse)

RING 22

8.45am – Heavy Horse Two-wheeled Cart Pre Judging

12.35 pm – Coachman’s Class Pre Judging

1.30pm – Heavy Horse Turnouts Singles Pre Judging

WAVENEY RING

8am – Veteran Horses In Hand and Ridden

1pm – Retraining of Racehorses Ridden

3.45pm – RoR Championship Pre Judging

IVAN COOKE RING

8am – Percheron In Hand (Ring A)

8am – Sufolk In Hand (Ring B)

9.45am – Clydesdale In Hand (Ring A)

11.15am – Young Handler Suffolk, Percheron and Clydesdale followed by Novice Handler All Breeds

12noon – Championship Classes Suffolk, Percheron and Clydesdale

1pm – Rescue Horses In Hand and Ridden

Programming and timings subject to change.

For more information, please visit www.royalnorfolkshow.co.uk