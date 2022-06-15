Champing at the bit: Discover the equestrian events at the Royal Norfolk Show 2022
After a long wait, the Royal Norfolk Show is back in the saddle with more than 200 equine classes and three major championships to enjoy.
Rings scattered across the showground will feature a selection of events in multiple disciplines – with everything from miniature Shetland ponies and donkey driving to international showjumping competitions in the Grand Ring. Below you can explore this year’s equestrian programme at the Royal Norfolk Show.
Wednesday, June 29
GRAND RING
7.30am – HOYS Cobs Ridden
9.30am – A and B Competition Showjumping
10.30am – Shetland Pony Derby
10.55am – Teams of 3 or 4 Heavy Horse Turnouts
12.50pm – Coaching Parade
1.05pm – Norfolk Area Trials Showjumping
2.35pm – Coaching Judging
3.05pm – Scurry Driving
3.35pm – Pair of Heavy Horse Turnouts
4.15pm – Grand Parade
6.05pm – Shetland Pony Derby
7.20pm – Scurry Driving
7.50pm – Ride and Drive Challenge Showjumping
LIGHT HORSE RING
7.30am – Ridden Heavy Horse
9am – 1.25m Open Showjumping
11am – HOYS Grade C Championship Showjumping
1pm – Parade of Hounds
1.30pm – Senior Newcomers Showjumping
3.30pm – Senior Foxhunter Showjumping
5pm – Junior Academy Team Competition Showjumping
WENSUM RING
8am – Private Driving
12.30pm – Mountain and Moorland Welsh In Hand (Ring A)
12.30pm – Mountain and Moorland Non Welsh In Hand (Ring B)
3.30pm– Mountain and Moorland Foals In Hand (Ring B)
4.30pm – In Hand M&M Championship and Silver Medal
5pm – HOYS Price Family Supreme In Hand Championship
6pm – HOYS Ridden Heavy Horse
GLAVEN RING
7.30am – Miniature Shetland In Hand
9am – Mountain and Moorland Shetland In Hand
11am – Light Horse In Hand
12.30pm – Hacks and Riding Horses In Hand
2pm – Show Hunter Ponies In Hand
3pm – Riding Ponies In Hand
RING 22
10.10am – Teams of 3 or 4 Heavy Horses Pre Judging
12.15pm – Coaching Pre Judging
2pm – Coaching Holding Area
2.50pm – Pair of Heavy Horse Turnouts Pre Judging
WAVENEY RING
7.30am – Skewbald and Piebald In Hand and Ridden
10.30am – Partbred In Hand and Ridden
12.15pm – Irish Draught In Hand and Ridden
1.45pm – Foreign and Rare Native Breeds In Hand and Ridden
3pm – Sport Horse In Hand and Ridden
IVAN COOKE RING
7.30am – Haflingers In Hand and Ridden
9am – Shire Horses In Hand followed by Shire Young Handler
2pm – Traditional Gypsy Cobs In Hand and Ridden
5pm – In Harness Shire, Suffolk, Percheron and Clydesdale followed by Implements
Thursday, June 30
GRAND RING
8am – 1.20m Open Two Phase Showjumping
9.30am Heavy Horse Two-wheeled Cart
10.10am – Scurry Driving
11.50am – International Stairway League Showjumping
1.20pm – Coachman’s Class
1.50pm – Shetland Pony Derby
2.15pm – Heavy Horse Turnouts Singles
2.55pm – Scurry Driving
3.25pm – Grand Parade
4.20pm – RoR Championship
4.35pm – Shetland Pony Derby
LIGHT HORSE RING
8am – Retraining of Racehorses Jump Challenge
9.15am – Local Working Hunter
10.30am – Novice Working Hunter
12noon – HOYS Working Hunter
1.30pm – Parade of Hounds
2pm – Eventers Grand Prix
WENSUM RING
8am – HOYS Ridden Mountain and Moorland Welsh (Ring A)
8am – Unafliated Mountain and Moorland Ridden (Ring B)
10am– HOYS Ridden Mountain and Moorland Non Welsh (Ring B)
1pm – HOYS First Ridden and Lead Rein Mountain and Moorland (Ring B)
1.30pm – HOYS Junior M&M Ridden Ponies (Ring A)
3.30pm– Ridden M&M Championship and Silver Medal
4pm – Stuart Group In Hand Supreme
Royal Norfolk Championship
5pm – Westover Vets Ridden Supreme Royal Norfolk Championship
GLAVEN RING
8am – Ridden Hunters
9.30am – Riding Horses
11am– Donkeys In Hand
12.15pm – Concours D’Elegance In Hand and Ridden
1.30pm – Rising Stars (Cob, Hunter, Hack/Riding Horse)
RING 22
8.45am – Heavy Horse Two-wheeled Cart Pre Judging
12.35 pm – Coachman’s Class Pre Judging
1.30pm – Heavy Horse Turnouts Singles Pre Judging
WAVENEY RING
8am – Veteran Horses In Hand and Ridden
1pm – Retraining of Racehorses Ridden
3.45pm – RoR Championship Pre Judging
IVAN COOKE RING
8am – Percheron In Hand (Ring A)
8am – Sufolk In Hand (Ring B)
9.45am – Clydesdale In Hand (Ring A)
11.15am – Young Handler Suffolk, Percheron and Clydesdale followed by Novice Handler All Breeds
12noon – Championship Classes Suffolk, Percheron and Clydesdale
1pm – Rescue Horses In Hand and Ridden
Programming and timings subject to change.
For more information, please visit www.royalnorfolkshow.co.uk