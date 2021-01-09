Norfolk Race for Life events to return this summer

Published: 9:18 AM January 9, 2021

Race for Life has announced dates for two races in Norfolk this summer.

Cancer Research UK is encouraging people of all ages and abilities to look past lockdown and sign up to complete one of the courses in Norwich and King's Lynn, after the event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Participants can complete the 3k, 5k, 10k, or the pretty muddy course. There is also a designated pretty muddy kids race.

Race for Life will return to Norfolk Showground on the weekend of July 10 and 11 and at Houghton Hal,l in King's Lynn, on Tuesday, July 13.

Emily Rowling, Cancer Research UK’s event manager for Norfolk, said: “The truth is, COVID-19 has slowed us down. But we will never stop and we are absolutely determined to continue to create better cancer treatments for tomorrow.

“Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on our supporters. Our Race for Life events are open to all and we’re sending a heart-felt message to everyone to come together in 2021."

To enter, visit raceforlife.org.