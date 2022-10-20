Promotion

Me’sha Bryan will star as Celie in The Color Purple at Norwich Theatre in November - Credit: Manuel Harlan

Theatre is a celebration of stories – and Norwich Theatre seeks to collect and amplify stories from all walks of life.

As such, Norwich Theatre is looking to engage with the Global Majority communities in Norfolk, to have conversations around their connection to the theatre and encourage visits. For more details and to take part, head to Norwich Theatre’s website.

In collaboration with Norfolk Black History Month, the theatre is hosting events and artwork in its Stage Two building including by artist Tina Doughty, which is based on the artist’s memories of growing up in Africa.

At Stage Two, Tina Doughty is exhibiting her artwork, which is based on the artist’s memories of growing up in Africa. - Credit: Tina Doughty / Norwich Theatre

Norwich Theatre is also marking Black History Month on the stage with the Black Blues Brothers on October 23 and with the powerful show, The Color Purple. The show, based on Alice Walker’s acclaimed novel and Steven Spielberg’s film, is the sensational and soulful finale to the month.

The story is told over 40 years and is set in the American Deep South. It follows the heroine Celie, who suffers abuse at the hands of her father and others. But as she journeys through joy, despair, anguish and hope, she discovers her voice.

Actor Me’sha Bryan, who plays the lead role of Celie, said: “The story speaks of love and different types of love: love between siblings, love between parents and children, love between lovers, love for your community, love for your friends and – most importantly for Celie – self-love.”

The songs take inspiration from high-energy gospel music, ragtime jazz and smoky blues. The perfect harmonies and powerful anthems take audiences on an emotional extravaganza.

Me’sha added: “Years ago, my mother borrowed a copy of the film from one of her friends. I remember the rest of my family being drawn into the living room by the powerful, compelling, uplifting story and rooting for the wonderful characters that Alice Walker had brought into being. I knew then that The Color Purple was something special.”

Left to right: Karen Mavundukure (Doris), Esme Laudat (Jarene) and Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah (Darlene) in The Color Purple - Credit: Manuel Harlan

At its core, the show is a celebration of life, love and the strength to stand up for what you believe in. This powerful production will make you laugh, cry and feel soothed by the wonderfully soulful soundtrack.

The Color Purple is on at Norwich Theatre Royal between November 1–5.

For more information or to book tickets, please visit norwichtheatre.org