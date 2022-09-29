Discover Norwich Theatre’s new creative experiences and live shows

Promotion

As the largest performing arts organisation in the East of England, Norwich Theatre brings its audiences the best performances in the region. Its new strategy positions Norwich Theatre as a creative force and cultural hub at the heart of Norwich and Norfolk, working with local, national and international partners to create and share extraordinary creative experiences.

Following this summer’s stunning show with Carlos Acosta, On Before, the theatre has now announced three new co-productions as part of its new Creative Experiences strategy.

A Night with Drew Gasparini will take place at Norwich Theatre Playhouse on October 22 - Credit: Drew Gasparini

A Night with Drew Gasparini is a special performance by the Broadway composer and singer-songwriter, which will take place at Norwich Theatre Playhouse on October 22. A UK exclusive, the intimate evening will celebrate Drew's music, which includes Its Kind of a Funny Story and The Whipping Boy, We Aren't Kids Anymore, plus his popular concept album I Could Use a Drink, which has led to sold-out concerts all over the globe. It’s not every day a Broadway composer drops by in Norwich – don’t miss this rare treat!

Drew Gasparini said: "Theatre is in a wonderfully dynamic and evolutionary phase at the moment, and this workshop allows us all to be a part of that. Though this show is written from a mostly-autobiographical standpoint, the themes are universal.”

Norwich Theatre is also delighted to bring to the stage High Performance Live from TV and podcast presenter Jake Humphrey and his co-host psychologist Prof Damian Hughes – a partnership that will see the transformation of their podcast into a brand-new stage show.

It will introduce some very special guests as Jake and Damian invite members of the High Performance community to share their journeys, demonstrating that true happiness is within us all. The show will open at Theatre Royal on Sunday, February 5 at 7.30pm before a London performance and national tour.

As part of its strategic commitment to Norfolk and East Anglia, Norwich Theatre has just launched its fifth stage: Norwich Theatre Beyond. It will see shows taken out of venues in Norwich and into the wider region.

One of the first shows going ‘beyond’ is by local playwright James McDermott. Time and Tide, set in Cromer, tours East Anglia from September 29 until October 23. In partnership with Relish Theatre, the show will travel to theatres in Colchester, Bury St Edmunds, Lowestoft, Sheringham, Wells, Diss, Great Yarmouth and Thetford before returning to Norwich Theatre Stage Two.

Norwich Theatre head of programming Sam Bain - Credit: Norwich Theatre

Head of programming at Norwich Theatre Sam Bain said: “It’s really important that we amplify local stories and voices. We’re very excited to partner with Relish Theatre to bring you a story by a Norfolk writer featuring local characters – and even more excited to be taking it to so many great local venues in our region.”

And with more partnerships and co-productions ahead, along with its own Theatre Royal pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk (tickets on sale now), there has never been a more exciting time to visit Norwich Theatre.

For information, please call 01603 630000 or visit norwichtheatre.org