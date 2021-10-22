It's not just for kids - check out Norwich Science Festival's adults-only events

Published: 9:30 AM October 22, 2021

Laura Mucha will be exploring the science of love as part of the Science after six programme - Credit: Rii Schroer

Check out the Norwich Science Festival's Science After Six series of adult-only, after-hours events for humour and taboo topics galore.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23

Our Disgusting Planet

Norwich School, Blake Studio, 8.30pm–9.30pm

Our Disgusting Planet busts taboos and normalises the disgusting through frank, funny and filthy comedy. Hosts and scientists Belle Taylor and Charlotte Mykura will take the audience on a journey through the human body, as they dive into the deliciously foul questions you’ve always wanted to ask!

Cost: From £4

Love Factually: The Science of Who, How and Why We Love

Norwich School, Blake Studio, 6.30pm-7.30pm

Join poet and author Laura Mucha to explore the science of love. Laura’s book, Love Factually: The Science of Who, How and Why We Love is the result of 10 years of interviews with hundreds of strangers aged 8 to 95 across every continent, together with extensive academic research.

Laura has appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, WNYC, ABC and Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch. The Guardian describes her as “a fantastic nosy parker”.

Cost: £6

Out Thinkers: Celebrating LGBTQ+ in STEMM

The Forum, Gallery, 8-10pm

Whether you are LGBTQ+ or an ally, join this celebration of our fantastic and diverse STEMM community in Norfolk with a series of mini talks and the chance to network with local LGBTQ+ scientists, hosted by film-maker Dan O’Neill.

Cost: Free, booking required

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24

The Pint of Science talks at this year's Norwich Science Festival focus on biodiversity, DNA and climate change - Credit: Norwich Science Festival

Pint of Science

The Forum, Gallery, 7.30pm–9pm

Pint of Science returns to Norwich Science Festival for an evening of talks on biodiversity, DNA and climate change. Hear from local scientists as they share their work and discuss these important topics over a pint

or two!

Cost: £4

This is a Vagina

Norwich Arts Centre, 7.30pm–8.30pm

Do you know your vagina from your vulva? According to research carried out by The Eve Appeal, almost half of British women don’t know the basic anatomy of their vagina. Despite half of the world’s population having one, vaginas and female anatomy are still taboo topics, which can lead to worrying implications for women’s health, body image and sexual pleasure.

Join Hoda Ali (human rights activist and FGM survivor) as she chats to vagina experts Florence Schecter (founder, The Vagina Museum), Elaine Miller (gynae physiotherapist and stand up comedian), Jules Howard (zoologist) and Charlotte Mykura (doctor) for a candid discussion about this wonderful organ! Illustrated live by Rebecca Osborne.

Cost: £5

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25

Jenny Kleeman will be in conversation with Prof Ben Garrod on using tech to solve the thorniest problems - Credit: Jenny Smith Photography

Sex Robots and Vegan Meat

The Forum, Gallery, 8pm–9pm

Imagine if it was possible to have the perfect sexual relationship without compromise, eat meat without killing animals, have babies without the need to bear them, and choose the time of our painless death. All over the globe, people are trying to make these a reality, using tech to solve the thorniest problems. But what if these ‘problems’ are the very things that make us human?

Join film-maker and journalist Jenny Kleeman in conversation with Prof Ben Garrod on an entertaining, thought-provoking adventure to a place where sex robots and vegan meat are no longer science fiction.

Cost: £6

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29

PSYCHED! presents ‘Blah Blah Blah’ The Origins of Human Language

The Forum, Gallery, 7.30pm–9.30pm

Why did human language take millions of years to emerge, yet babies are born ‘language ready’? Join PSYCHED! hosts, Prof Gilly Forrester and Eric Drass, and guests for ‘Blah Blah Blah’ an interactive cabaret-style science evening exploring cutting-edge research into the origins of human language.

Cost: £5

