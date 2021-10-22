News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do

It's not just for kids - check out Norwich Science Festival's adults-only events

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Stainthorpe

Published: 9:30 AM October 22, 2021   
Laura Mucha holding a red cut-out heart

Laura Mucha will be exploring the science of love as part of the Science after six programme - Credit: Rii Schroer

Check out the Norwich Science Festival's Science After Six series of adult-only, after-hours events for humour and taboo topics galore.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23

Our Disgusting Planet  

Norwich School, Blake Studio, 8.30pm–9.30pm 

Our Disgusting Planet busts taboos and normalises the disgusting through frank, funny and filthy comedy. Hosts and scientists Belle Taylor and Charlotte Mykura will take the audience on a journey through the human body, as they dive into the deliciously foul questions you’ve always wanted to ask!  

You may also want to watch:

Cost: From £4 

Love Factually: The Science of Who, How and Why We Love 

Most Read

  1. 1 Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A47
  2. 2 WATCH: Cars float on high tide in north Norfolk
  3. 3 Major rush hour delays expected as crash involving lorry closes part of A47
  1. 4 Family's tribute to 'gentle giant' killed in A134 crash
  2. 5 Flood warnings along Norfolk coast, with Wells flood gate in place
  3. 6 Yarmouth man convicted of historic rape after DNA match
  4. 7 Crash blocks road off A47 at Honingham
  5. 8 Former sixth form land could be divided up and sold
  6. 9 Norfolk Broads boating holiday company named best in Britain
  7. 10 54-home plan delayed due to 'nightmare' traffic concerns

Norwich School, Blake Studio, 6.30pm-7.30pm 

Join poet and author Laura Mucha to explore the science of love. Laura’s book, Love Factually: The Science of Who, How and Why We Love is the result of 10 years of interviews with hundreds of strangers aged 8 to 95 across every continent, together with extensive academic research.

Laura has appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, WNYC, ABC and Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch. The Guardian describes her as “a fantastic nosy parker”.   

Cost: £6 

Out Thinkers: Celebrating LGBTQ+ in STEMM 

The Forum, Gallery, 8-10pm 

Whether you are LGBTQ+ or an ally, join this celebration of our fantastic and diverse STEMM community in Norfolk with a series of mini talks and the chance to network with local LGBTQ+ scientists, hosted by film-maker Dan O’Neill.  

Cost: Free, booking required 

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24

Pint of Science logo of a brain in the top of a pint glass

The Pint of Science talks at this year's Norwich Science Festival focus on biodiversity, DNA and climate change - Credit: Norwich Science Festival

Pint of Science  

The Forum, Gallery, 7.30pm–9pm 

Pint of Science returns to Norwich Science Festival for an evening of talks on biodiversity, DNA and climate change. Hear from local scientists as they share their work and discuss these important topics over a pint 
or two! 

Cost: £4 

This is a Vagina  

Norwich Arts Centre, 7.30pm–8.30pm 

Do you know your vagina from your vulva? According to research carried out by The Eve Appeal, almost half of British women don’t know the basic anatomy of their vagina. Despite half of the world’s population having one, vaginas and female anatomy are still taboo topics, which can lead to worrying implications for women’s health, body image and sexual pleasure. 

Join Hoda Ali (human rights activist and FGM survivor) as she chats to vagina experts Florence Schecter (founder, The Vagina Museum), Elaine Miller (gynae physiotherapist and stand up comedian), Jules Howard (zoologist) and Charlotte Mykura (doctor) for a candid discussion about this wonderful organ! Illustrated live by Rebecca Osborne. 

Cost: £5 

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25 

Profile picture of Jenny Kleeman

Jenny Kleeman will be in conversation with Prof Ben Garrod on using tech to solve the thorniest problems - Credit: Jenny Smith Photography

Sex Robots and Vegan Meat 

The Forum, Gallery, 8pm–9pm 

Imagine if it was possible to have the perfect sexual relationship without compromise, eat meat without killing animals, have babies without the need to bear them, and choose the time of our painless death. All over the globe, people are trying to make these a reality, using tech to solve the thorniest problems. But what if these ‘problems’ are the very things that make us human? 

Join film-maker and journalist Jenny Kleeman in conversation with Prof Ben Garrod on an entertaining, thought-provoking adventure to a place where sex robots and vegan meat are no longer science fiction. 

Cost: £6 

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29

PSYCHED! presents ‘Blah Blah Blah’ The Origins of Human Language 

The Forum, Gallery, 7.30pm–9.30pm 

Why did human language take millions of years to emerge, yet babies are born ‘language ready’? Join PSYCHED! hosts, Prof Gilly Forrester and Eric Drass, and guests for ‘Blah Blah Blah’ an interactive cabaret-style science evening exploring cutting-edge research into the origins of human language. 

Cost: £5 

To book any of these events go to norwichsciencefestival.co.uk

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fran Topple, front, and other owners of static caravans at the North Denes Caravan Park at Lowestoft

Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Leanne Shields is ready to start living a new life after cervical cancer

Tributes as Leanne, 29, dies after receiving cancer 'all-clear'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Parts of Norfolk have been hit by flooding as heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds hit the county.  

Norfolk Weather

Norfolk hit by flooding as storms reach the county

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Thorpe St Andrew School.

Pupil taken to hospital after incident at Thorpe St Andrew school

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon