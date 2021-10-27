Game of Thrones and The Crown actor to star in Norfolk play
An Oscar-nominated actor who has starred in Game of Thrones and The Crown is set to appear in a Norfolk play.
Sir Jonathan Pryce will feature in Under Lockdown in Milk Wood at Westacre Theatre in west Norfolk.
The play is inspired by Dylan Thomas' classic Under Milk Wood and sees some of its characters reunite in the pandemic lockdown.
Mr Pryce, who has won two Tony Awards and two Olivier Awards, appeared in a 2014 TV adaptation of Under Milk Wood as Mr Pugh.
The decorated star of stage and screen will appear thanks to modern technology.
Leah Spencer, the writer and director, said that she wrote the play to commemorate her friend, Lesley Mardle, who died in 2020.
Tickets can be bought on the Westacre Theatre website for £12.50 and all the money raised will go to the Target Ovarian Cancer Charity.
The play will run on Friday, November 5, and Saturday, November 6, at 7.30pm, with a 3pm matinee on Saturday.
