Norfolk Open Studios calling for artists

Published: 1:23 PM March 13, 2021

After the cancellation of the Norfolk Open Studios last year, the long anticipated return for the event is over, with applications now open for Autumn.

Norfolk Open Studios is open to artists and makers of all mediums and abilities and is not only one of the biggest events of the Norfolk arts calendar, but the biggest of its kind in the country, bringing sales, exposure and inspiration to hundreds of creatives.

Applications are now open Norfolk Open Studios 2021. Katayoun Dowlatshahi at work. - Credit: Katayoun Dowlatshahi

For 16 days a year, the event sees around 400 artists opening up their creative spaces to the public to show, sell and demonstrate their work, creating a diverse artistic community throughout the county.

This year will be hotly anticipated by so many who are itching to go back to sharing their work in person.

Whilst creativity has been a source of comfort, entertainment and sanctuary for many during the past year, it has also been tough for artists, struggling to find the inspiration for new work and, often, to make a living.

Applications are now open Norfolk Open Studios 2021. David Lendrum in his studio. - Credit: Helga Joergens

Ros Dixon, Norfolk Open Studios administrator, said: “We were delighted to still be able to celebrate some of our amazing artists by hosting Norfolk Opens Studios 2020 online last May, but can’t wait to be back in the studios, smelling the paint and kilns, getting to ask those questions we’ve always wanted to know from the artists themselves. And the chance to buy art direct from the artist is very special”

Applications are now open Norfolk Open Studios 2021. Olivia Jeffries in their studio. - Credit: Salsabil Morrison

South Norfolk Artist Andy Jarrett, said: “I have large numbers of visitors from all over the county and further afield who come to see and buy my work, so it’s become an important part of my yearly income which is wonderful.

“This is only a small part of what Norfolk Open Studios offers, it’s also a nourishing chance to meet the wider artistic community, to make friends and share ideas, as artists we often work in isolation, so Open Studios is highly important.”

For more information and to apply, visit norfolkstudios.org.uk. Applications close Friday 23 April. Norfolk Open Studios will open 25 September to 10 October.