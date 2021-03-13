News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do

Norfolk Open Studios calling for artists

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 1:23 PM March 13, 2021   
St Etheldreda Studios, Frances Martin at work.

Applications are now open Norfolk Open Studios 2021. St Etheldreda Studios, Frances Martin at work. - Credit: Richard Cleland

After the cancellation of the Norfolk Open Studios last year, the long anticipated return for the event is over, with applications now open for Autumn. 

Norfolk Open Studios is open to artists and makers of all mediums and abilities and is not only one of the biggest events of the Norfolk arts calendar, but the biggest of its kind in the country, bringing sales, exposure and inspiration to hundreds of creatives. 

Katayoun Dowlatshahi at work.

Applications are now open Norfolk Open Studios 2021. Katayoun Dowlatshahi at work. - Credit: Katayoun Dowlatshahi

For 16 days a year, the event sees around 400 artists opening up their creative spaces to the public to show, sell and demonstrate their work, creating a diverse artistic community throughout the county.

This year will be hotly anticipated by so many who are itching to go back to sharing their work in person.

Whilst creativity has been a source of comfort, entertainment and sanctuary for many during the past year, it has also been tough for artists, struggling to find the inspiration for new work and, often, to make a living.

David Lendrum in his studio.

Applications are now open Norfolk Open Studios 2021. David Lendrum in his studio. - Credit: Helga Joergens

You may also want to watch:

Ros Dixon, Norfolk Open Studios administrator, said: “We were delighted to still be able to celebrate some of our amazing artists by hosting Norfolk Opens Studios 2020 online last May, but can’t wait to be back in the studios, smelling the paint and kilns, getting to ask those questions we’ve always wanted to know from the artists themselves. And the chance to buy art direct from the artist is very special”

Olivia Jeffries in their studio. 

Applications are now open Norfolk Open Studios 2021. Olivia Jeffries in their studio. - Credit: Salsabil Morrison

South Norfolk Artist Andy Jarrett, said: “I have large numbers of visitors from all over the county and further afield who come to see and buy my work, so it’s become an important part of my yearly income which is wonderful.

Most Read

  1. 1 Anger as hundreds of trees chopped along A47
  2. 2 Driver thought car due to scrapped was 'safe and roadworthy'
  3. 3 Person dies after incident near town bus station
  1. 4 Transformation of former Mercy nightclub set to begin
  2. 5 Stunning 'Grand Designs' home with indoor pond is for sale for £1.8m
  3. 6 Name for new £12.7 million leisure centre revealed
  4. 7 More than 50 pupils in isolation after positive test at Thetford school
  5. 8 Dog walker, 12, and pet attacked by off-lead dog
  6. 9 New McDonald’s restaurant to open next month as cranes move in
  7. 10 Eleven Norfolk schools send pupils home to isolate in first week back

“This is only a small part of what Norfolk Open Studios offers, it’s also a nourishing chance to meet the wider artistic community, to make friends and share ideas, as artists we often work in isolation, so Open Studios is highly important.”

For more information and to apply, visit norfolkstudios.org.uk. Applications close Friday 23 April. Norfolk Open Studios will open 25 September to 10 October.

Arts & Culture

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A sinkhole has appeared in the park on Frere Road, Norwich.

Video

Giant four-metre-deep sinkhole opens up in Norwich park

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Chef Greg Anderson and his partner Rebecca Williams, who are converting this building on the Norwich

Food and Drink

Restaurant with bedrooms set to open in heart of historic town

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesw

Updated

Power cuts for hundreds of homes as 60mph winds batter Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
John Lewis is one of the stores selling out of the new PS5 console with so much demad its website cr

Norwich store in jeopardy as John Lewis announces further closures

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus