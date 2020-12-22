Art group launches competition for lockdown work
While art has been a sanctuary for many people during the pandemic, it has also been a very uninspiring time for a lot of artists, with so many events postponed.
The Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle has launched a competition to celebrate work made during lockdown, giving artists a goal to work towards and a reason to share their work.
Established in 1885, and boasting names such as Alfred Munnings and Bernard Reynolds as members, the Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle celebrated it 135th year in 2020.
Chairman of the group Hazel Pidsley said: “We are aware that the pandemic has caused feelings of loneliness, depression and a feeling of not being inspired.
“We know art is a wonderful therapy and we are determined to continue offering opportunities to our members.
“Monthly art demonstrations from well-known artists continue via Zoom and these are free for members with a small charge of £5 for guests to attend.”
It is £3 for members to enter and the winner will receive a cash prize. To become a member costs £20 and the closing date is the January 10, 2021.
