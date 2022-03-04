Mock the Week regular to star at newly-launched comedy night

Hal Cruttenden, who is a regular on TV panel shows including Mock the Week, is set to perform in Dereham - Credit: BlueBookAM

A TV funnyman who has made regular appearances on panel shows including Mock the Week is coming to a Norfolk comedy club.

Hal Cruttenden is set to bring the laughs to 'Has It Come To This?', a new stand-up showcase held in Dereham.

He will perform at Dereham Town's home ground, Aldiss Park, on Thursday, March 10.

The monthly event was only launched last month, but has already attracted one of the UK comedy circuit's biggest names.

Mr Cruttenden is a frequent guest on television panel and quiz shows such as Have I Got News For You, Live At The Apollo and Richard Osman's House of Games.

The comedian, writer and actor had been due to go on tour in spring 2022, but the run was postponed until the autumn.

He will perform in Dereham with support from Justin Panks and President Obonjo. The line-up is subject to change at short notice.

Tickets, priced at £12, can be purchased by visiting dtfccomedy.eventbrite.co.uk. Doors open at 7pm and the comedy starts at 8pm.