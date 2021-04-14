Local talent tops bill of free Theatre Royal digital shows
- Credit: Norwich Theatre
A line-up of local talent has been announced for a series of shows set to be streamed live online from the Theatre Royal.
With audiences not able to take to seats in the auditorium just yet, Norwich Theatre, which runs the Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two, has launched its Digital Stage, is giving people the chance to enjoy live shows and activities from home.
The theatre’s first ever digital season, RE-CHARGE, was launched last week with an ambitious dance-theatre-film performance streamed live by one of its longest-standing national partners, Rambert.
The season is set to continue with a five-part series of Live from the Royal shows, starting on April 15, made up of an entirely Norwich and Norfolk line-up.
Taking place at 7pm every Thursday evening for five weeks, the series will see artists back on the Theatre Royal stage being streamed live to audiences free of charge.
Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre’s chief executive and creative director, said: “We haven’t let the challenges of Covid-restrictions ever deter us from pursuing every opportunity we can to bring live performance safely back to our audiences whenever we can.
“This live series is about bringing a sense of that thrill of being in the Theatre Royal back to people who miss it so much.”
The first Live from the Royal on April 15 will feature a spectacular line-up of circus acts performed live by internationally-renowned, Norwich-based company Lost in Translation, introduced by artistic director Massimilliano Rossetti.
The series will continue on April 22 with a programme of works by Jimenez, Piazzolla and Matos performed by The Rojas Quartet, made up of local talent and founded by musical director at Sistema in Norwich, Juan Gabriel Rojas.
Award-winning and Norfolk-based poet and performer Lewis Buxton will present an evening of poets and poetry featuring sets by Shannon Clinton-Copeland and Edalia Day on April 29.
Local comedian Nelson Gombakomba will host a comedy night on May 6 featuring fellow Norfolk comics including Alex Oliver and Martin Westgate.
Then on May 13 there will be a music night featuring the up-and-coming local artists including rapper/vocalist and co-founder of the popular Hip Hop duo Toplinerz, B-MUS, Jon Loser Peach, Americana-Soul duo act The Dove & Boweevil Band, Sanguine Sea, founded by singer-songwriter Alan A. Redmond, and unbelievably talented harmonica player Lisa Jane.
* The RE-CHARGE digital season runs until June 6. For the full programme, visit norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/
* To donate to Norwich Theatre Creative Recovery Appeal visit norwichtheatre.org/donations