Lionel Richie to have Norfolk dancing all night long in 2022
- Credit: PA
Lionel Richie is to return to north Norfolk for an open-air concert in the grounds of Blickling Hall.
Richie, whose biggest hits include All Night Long, Dancing on the Ceilin and Hello, will perform on July 6, 2022, with tickets to go on pre-sale on May 6, and on general sale on Friday, May 7 from 10am.
The 71-year-old performer said: “I am really excited to be returning to this part of the UK and playing Blickling.
"I know we’ll all have such an incredible night of partying together. See you all next year.”
Sebastian Billing, Blickling Estate's experience visitor programming manager, said: “We’re delighted to have Lionel Richie performing with us in 2022. It’s a fabulous opportunity to see this much celebrated artist, set against the natural beauty of Blickling park.”
Richie last performed in Norfolk in June 2018 at an outdoor concert at Holkham Estate.
Tickets will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk and axs.com.
