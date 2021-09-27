Strictly Come Dancing stars you can see in Norfolk
Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens and talk of the post-show tours has begun.
Here are all the Strictly stars coming to Norfolk, and where you can see them.
1. Oti Mabuse: I Am Here
Where: Theatre Royal, Norwich
When: June 12, 2022
Tickets: From £27
The Strictly reigning champion is coming to Norwich with an "electrifying" show.
I Am Here is a celebration of the influences and inspirations on her journey, from Samba to Kwaito.
Joining Oti Mabuse will be other dancers, as well as singers and musicians from the West End.
2. Strictly Ballroom - The Musical
Where: Theatre Royal, Norwich
When: April 10-15, 2023
Tickets: On sale soon
Four-time runner-up and one-time champion, Kevin Clifton, will be starring in this musical directed by Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood and written by Baz Luhrmann.
Including 20 "world-class performers" and well-known songs like Time after Time, the musical follows a young ballroom dancer defying tradition with a new partner.
3. Ian Waite and Vincent Simone - Act Two
Where: Corn Exchange, King's Lynn
When: October 15, 2021, and June 7, 2022
Tickets: From £30
The "Ballroom Boys" are returning with a new show of "old-fashioned variety", including dance, comedy, and song.
Ian Waite and Vincent Simons will be joined by their partners and a singer for routines including the Viennese waltz, the foxtrot, the Rumba, and of course, the Argentine tango.
4. Here Come The Boys
Where: Theatre Royal, Norwich
When: July 17, 2022
Tickets: From £27
Three of Strictly's current and former professionals are coming to Norwich with their "dancing extravaganza".
Aljaž Škorjanec, Graziano Di Prima, and Pasha Kovalev will be joined by a cast of international dancers, a world champion beatboxer, and an LED screen.
5. Giovanni Pernice: This Is Me
Where: Corn Exchange, King's Lynn
When: May 4, 2022
Tickets: From £32
The three-time runner-up is back with his fifth tour.
Paying homage to the music and dance that have inspired his career, the Italian will perform both ballroom and Latin.
This tour promises the Italian's "natural charm" as well as a "fabulous soundtrack". At this event, there is also a meet and greet ticket available.
6. Johannes Radebe: Freedom
Where: Corn Exchange, King's Lynn
When: April 19, 2022
Tickets: From £35.50
The South African dancer is a Latin champion and was on the inaugural South African series of Strictly.
His new show fuses African, Latin, and classic dance arrangements, featuring his signature energy and style to celebrate music and dance through his personal journey.