Christmas decoration trends for 2021
- Credit: Chantry Place
If decorating for Christmas means dusting off the paper doily angels, random saltdough shapes, glitter scattered pinecones and cotton wool snowmen that the children have created over the years - your home is bang on the 2021 style of do-it-yourself, sustainable and eco-friendly festive decor.
But if you secretly admire those Christmas trees dripping with gorgeous baubles and masses of lights, bows and a sprinkling of magic, why not splash out and add to your collection?
There’s never been a better time to celebrate an eclectic taste as the best dressed trees and homes have a rich mixture of old and new.
Gone are the days when we showered our trees with uniform masses of matching baubles, and rooms were decked mostly in tinsel.
Now we choose a tone, from traditional to modern via this year’s favourites: eco friendly, nostalgic, snow, dark blue, magical and rustic flavours, and let our imagination go where it will!
Many of us would love to bring the outdoors in with trailing ivy garlands dressed with plenty of pine cones, abundant holly wreaths, great balls of mistletoe and artistically arranged twisted willow. But carrying off the artful natural look can be harder than the DIY Christmas experts suggest.
Ivy droops, holly berries shrivel, mistletoe quickly looks forlorn, and real greenery swags are far flimsier than expected and shed leaves and needles before you know it.
So why not leave the natural look outdoors and fake it indoors. There are lots of very realistic looking greenery garlands and swags, driftwood and wooden hanging decorations in our city shops.
They can be put away and stored until next year at the end of the festive season too, ready to be brought out for years to come, which helps tick the sustainability boxes.
If sparkle is more your style, enjoy it with plenty of silver, gold and bronze and plenty of gleaming glasswear, glittery beads and lots and lots of embellishment.
Indulge your inner eccentric with all manner of eclectic baubles and hanging decorations from spaceships and animals to the more traditional baubles, snowmen and Santa.
Maybe it will be all about the paper this year. With paper lanterns, paper chains and paper fans, there's a good selection of decorations made from paper for Christmas 2021. Explore the shops and see what will suit your style and space.
Whether decorating for yourself, for guests, for the family or for the cats who decide not only the tree but also the room decorations are an elaborate adventure playground for them to explore; have fun.