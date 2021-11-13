Christmas decoration trends for 2021

From the homemade look to eclectic baubles, anything goes this Christmas: boxes – Flying Tiger, £1-£3 size dependent; biscuits – Flying Tiger, £2 a box; green velvet ribbon – HM Home, £2.99; green striped bauble – HM Home, £9.99 for two; vintage style coloured baubles – Flying Tiger, £2 each; wooden Christmas tree – part of wrapping and ribbon set, Flying Tiger, £4; large snow star – HM Home, £9.99; stoneware black plate – HM Home, £8.99. All available from Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Chantry Place

If decorating for Christmas means dusting off the paper doily angels, random saltdough shapes, glitter scattered pinecones and cotton wool snowmen that the children have created over the years ­- your home is bang on the 2021 style of do-it-yourself, sustainable and eco-friendly festive decor.

The DIY look is big news this year - Christmas dried flower posy, £25, Lisa Angel - Credit: Lisa Angel

Wooden Christmas tree decorate it yourself garland, £2, Tiger, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Tiger

But if you secretly admire those Christmas trees dripping with gorgeous baubles and masses of lights, bows and a sprinkling of magic, why not splash out and add to your collection?

There’s never been a better time to celebrate an eclectic taste as the best dressed trees and homes have a rich mixture of old and new.

Starry night baubles, £1.99 each or two for £3, QD, Norwich - Credit: QD

Gone are the days when we showered our trees with uniform masses of matching baubles, and rooms were decked mostly in tinsel.

Now we choose a tone, from traditional to modern via this year’s favourites: eco friendly, nostalgic, snow, dark blue, magical and rustic flavours, and let our imagination go where it will!

Glitter chameleon, £10, John Lewis, Norwich - Credit: john lewis

Novelty felt tree decorations, £1.99 each, two for £3, QD, Norwich - Credit: QD

Baubles, £5.50 each, Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery, Norwich - Credit: Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery

Baubles in mint, white and silver, pink and gold, from £1.50, Dunelm, Salhouse Road, Norwich - Credit: Dunelm

A traditional Christmas stocking in pink and wine red velvet, £18, Lisa Angel, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Lisa Angel

Rainbow bauble table top decoration, £25, John Lewis, Norwich - Credit: john lewis

Many of us would love to bring the outdoors in with trailing ivy garlands dressed with plenty of pine cones, abundant holly wreaths, great balls of mistletoe and artistically arranged twisted willow. But carrying off the artful natural look can be harder than the DIY Christmas experts suggest.

Ivy droops, holly berries shrivel, mistletoe quickly looks forlorn, and real greenery swags are far flimsier than expected and shed leaves and needles before you know it.

Star and berry Christmas wreath, £35, John Lewis, Norwich - Credit: John Lewis

So why not leave the natural look outdoors and fake it indoors. There are lots of very realistic looking greenery garlands and swags, driftwood and wooden hanging decorations in our city shops.

Rather than bringing in fresh greenery, try a dried flower wreath, £75, Lisa Angel, Chantry Place - Credit: Lisa Angel

Driftwood-effect stag bauble, £4, Next - Credit: Next

They can be put away and stored until next year at the end of the festive season too, ready to be brought out for years to come, which helps tick the sustainability boxes.

Christmas trees in jars hanging decoration, £2 each, Aldiss, Hall Road, Norwich - Credit: Aldiss

This festive tree arrangement would brighten a table, windowsill or mantlepiece, £55, Aldiss, Hall Road, Norwich - Credit: Aldiss

If sparkle is more your style, enjoy it with plenty of silver, gold and bronze and plenty of gleaming glasswear, glittery beads and lots and lots of embellishment.

Embellished oyster hanging decoration £7, Accessorize, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Accessorize

Moon and star decoration, £7, Accessorize, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Accessorize

Indulge your inner eccentric with all manner of eclectic baubles and hanging decorations from spaceships and animals to the more traditional baubles, snowmen and Santa.

Penguin hanging tree decoration, £7, Accessorize, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Accessorize

Red glitter spaceship tree decoration, £8, John Lewis, Norwich - Credit: John Lewis

Embellished cupcake tree decoration, £2, Tiger, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Tiger

Embellished dachshund hanging decoration, £7, Accessorize, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Accessorize

Handblown glass bauble, £10, Salt Glass Studios, Roundtree Close, Norwich - Credit: Jo Malone

Maybe it will be all about the paper this year. With paper lanterns, paper chains and paper fans, there's a good selection of decorations made from paper for Christmas 2021. Explore the shops and see what will suit your style and space.

From the Nomad range, prices include white paper honeycomb snowmen £5 for pack of three, small hanging light up paper star £5, set of seven Nordic paper fans, £8, Dunelm, Salhouse Road, Norwich - Credit: Dunelm

Whether decorating for yourself, for guests, for the family or for the cats who decide not only the tree but also the room decorations are an elaborate adventure playground for them to explore; have fun.

Felt grey snowflake bauble, £8, John Lewis, Norwich - Credit: John Lewis

Adding those festive finishing touches: Felt grey snowflake coasters – HM Home, £2.99 pack of four; bauble, star and snowflake decorations – HMhome, £2.99 each; Bullards Old Tom gin – £40; ribbon – part of wrapping and ribbon set, Flying Tiger, £4; tealight holder – Oliver Bonas, £9.50; glass tumblers – HMHome, £3.99 each; Merry Christmas cushion – HMHome, £9.99 (cover only). All available from Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Chantry Place

Wooden reindeer, £10, Lisa Angel, Chantry Place - Credit: Lisa Angel















