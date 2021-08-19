Promotion

Published: 10:00 AM August 19, 2021

The Dome Stage at Snape Maltings, Suffolk, is hosting an eclectic programme of outdoor music this summer - Credit: The Dome Stage - Britten Pears Arts

Summer at Snape Maltings is bringing joy to music lovers once again.

Throughout August, Britten Pears Arts has launched a brand new programme, produced in association with Serious, based at its brand new outdoor performance venue. Set in the grounds of Snape Maltings, overlooking the beautiful banks of the River Alde, The Dome Stage is a built-for-purpose outdoor stage that ticks all the boxes – ideal for fans of the great outdoors and those feeling nervous about the return to indoor settings.

The new Dome Stage at Snape Maltings is set beside the picturesque River Alde - Credit: The Dome Stage - Britten Pears Arts

Audiences have flocked from far and wide to enjoy the eclectic programme. The 30-concert season has included a mix of stars, special events, new collaborations and young talent. You can take your pick from singer-songwriters, Cuban salsa with hip hop beats, chilled-out ambient soundscape, high-energy funk, gypsy jazz and much more.

If you haven’t already, there is still plenty of time to catch a performance. The outdoor programme will continue every Wednesday-Sunday in August at The Dome Stage. All shows are at 5.30pm and are free, but must be booked in advance.

Snape Maltings is located in the village of Snape, five miles from Aldeburgh on the Suffolk coast. It can be accessed via the A12, taking the A1094 signposted towards Snape Maltings. The closest station is Saxmundham (four miles). There is a daily free minibus that can transport you from local towns to the venue and back again (booking essential).

To find out more, head over to the Britten Pears Arts website at brittenpearsarts.org/whats-on

Head East, a new regional cultural tourism campaign, celebrates the rich diversity and quality of arts, culture and heritage found right here, on our doorstep. Stay up to date with new events by visiting visiteastofengland.com/head-east and following the campaign on social media at #HeadEastUK or @HeadEast.UK