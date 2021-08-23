News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do

The Harleston and Waveney Valley Art Trail returns for autumn

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 12:37 PM August 23, 2021   
The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for September.

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for September, accompanied by a group exhibition at The Old Harnessmakers Gallery in Harleston. - Credit: Paul Zawadzki/The Old Harnessmakers Gallery/Ingrid Duffy

After the success of their Summer Art Trail in June this year, The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail have come back together for an autumn event this September.

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for September. 

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for September. Carolyn Moulton in her studio. - Credit: Geoff Moulton

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail are back for an autumn event this September.

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for an autumn event this September. Artwork by Rosemary Elliot - Calm Waters. - Credit: Rosemary Elliot

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail are back for an autumn event this September.

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for an autumn event this September. Artwork by Nell Close - A scorcher in the valley. - Credit: Nell Close

Throughout the Waveney Valley, artists will open their studios to the public, bringing a community of art lovers together to purchase and support local talent.

The Trail, which is set to host 14 studios, will open for three consecutive weekends from September 4 - 19. Work on display will include contemporary and traditional landscape painting, abstract painting and drawing, printmaking and figurative sculpture.

The Old Harnessmakers Gallery in Harleston will accompany the trail with an exhibition on 27 August - 26 September.

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for September

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for September. Paul Zawadzki's studio. - Credit: Paul Zawadzki

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for September.

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for September. Artwork by Ingrid Duffy - Rough Seas Make a Strong Sailor. - Credit: Ingrid Duffy

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for September.

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for September. Ingrid Duffy in her studio. - Credit: Supplied by Ingrid Duffy

Harleston and Waveney Art Trail chairman Malcolm Cudmore, said: “After such a long period of very little social interaction, there really does seem to be a renewed public appetite for all things artistic and we're glad that we can, once again, offer a unique visitor experience to residents and visitors to the Waveney Valley.

You may also want to watch:

“The artists opening their studios will still be operating a covid safe policy and visitors are assured of a safe,
relaxing time browsing and talking art with our members. We look forward to seeing you on the Trail in
September."

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail are back for an autumn event this September.

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for an autumn event this September. Artwork by Andrew Vessey - Sprouting Willow, Syleham. - Credit: Andrew Vessey

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail are back for an autumn event this September.

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for an autumn event this September. Artwork by Bobbie Watchorn - Hare Peace. - Credit: Bobbie Watchorn

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for September. 

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for September. Artwork by Caryl Challis - Out of the Shadows. - Credit: Caryl Challis

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's spoiled' - Family's community garden hit by council red tape
  2. 2 Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m Lowestoft bridge works progress
  3. 3 Cyclist hurt in crash as road off roundabout blocked
  1. 4 Motorhome 'wild camping' blamed for public loo trouble on coast
  2. 5 'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's death
  3. 6 10 famous actors from Norfolk and Suffolk
  4. 7 Blessing in disguise? Family miss drubbing after campervan failure
  5. 8 Ask the Expert: How do I keep my assets below the inheritance tax threshold?
  6. 9 New King's Lynn hospital could be built near Hardwick Roundabout
  7. 10 Former shop with Banksy art taken off market so owner can 'look at options'
Arts & Culture
Harleston News
Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Offensive graffiti that appeared above a Banksy artwork in Cromer has been removed and reported to the police.

Police investigate after offensive graffiti appears above Banksy artwork

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Beeston Bump, Sheringham.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Forget Everest - Beeston Bump is the tallest mountain in the world!

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain

Weather warning for heavy rain issued for Norfolk

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Watatunga

Rare deer and antelope draw thousands to Norfolk on safari

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon