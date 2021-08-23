The Harleston and Waveney Valley Art Trail returns for autumn

Published: 12:37 PM August 23, 2021

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail is back for September, accompanied by a group exhibition at The Old Harnessmakers Gallery in Harleston.

After the success of their Summer Art Trail in June this year, The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail have come back together for an autumn event this September.

Carolyn Moulton in her studio.

Artwork by Rosemary Elliot - Calm Waters.

Artwork by Nell Close - A scorcher in the valley.

Throughout the Waveney Valley, artists will open their studios to the public, bringing a community of art lovers together to purchase and support local talent.

The Trail, which is set to host 14 studios, will open for three consecutive weekends from September 4 - 19. Work on display will include contemporary and traditional landscape painting, abstract painting and drawing, printmaking and figurative sculpture.

The Old Harnessmakers Gallery in Harleston will accompany the trail with an exhibition on 27 August - 26 September.

Paul Zawadzki's studio.

Artwork by Ingrid Duffy - Rough Seas Make a Strong Sailor.

Ingrid Duffy in her studio.

Harleston and Waveney Art Trail chairman Malcolm Cudmore, said: “After such a long period of very little social interaction, there really does seem to be a renewed public appetite for all things artistic and we're glad that we can, once again, offer a unique visitor experience to residents and visitors to the Waveney Valley.

“The artists opening their studios will still be operating a covid safe policy and visitors are assured of a safe,

relaxing time browsing and talking art with our members. We look forward to seeing you on the Trail in

September."

Artwork by Andrew Vessey - Sprouting Willow, Syleham.

Artwork by Bobbie Watchorn - Hare Peace.