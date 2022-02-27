Why I love Norfolk - Peter Treglown

Memory

In many ways, moving here was one of my favourite memories. I had never planned to move to Norfolk. Being of Cornish descent, I’d always had the idea of moving west at some time, but I got a job which involved a relocation to Norfolk. It sounded an interesting career move, we had just had our first son, so we took the decision to leave Hertfordshire and see what Norfolk had to offer. Oddly, almost every company I had worked for before had Norfolk connections, so perhaps this was fate! Whilst it’s great to go back to London from time to time, I found the county very welcoming and quickly felt at home – and still do!

Landmark

This has to be Norwich Cathedral. I find the building awe-inspiring and a wonderful place to just to be in and feel the atmosphere created by so much history. The Christmas Midnight Mass service and leaving by the west doors is an absolute must – it makes Christmas for me.

Beach

Having been used to Cornish holidays as a child, I was more familiar with cliffs, surf and crowds. Norfolk beaches have none of these! But it’s the wide open spaces and total lack of crowds (even when you have to park the car miles away) that makes Holkham my favourite Norfolk beach. Whatever time of year you visit, it offers something different. It’s such a unique and magical place – I love it.

Town, city or village

This has to be Norwich. The city is such a vibrant and interesting place: it has a wealth of history, stunning architecture, culture, entertainment, dining and a superb retail offering, from the wonderful Chantry Place to the Lanes and the market. There’s so much to discover.

Place to eat

Morston Hall. For a special treat, you can’t beat it. The food is, of course, amazing but it’s complemented by the whole experience of dining there. It’s in a lovely part of the county too. Always memorable.

Pub

There are so many to choose from, but the Fat Cat in West End Street in Norwich is my number one. Colin simply knows how to run a pub. A huge selection of wonderful beers, always in good condition, a warm welcome, a great atmosphere: what more could you want?

Attraction or day out

In my spare time, I’m a director and trustee of the South Devon Railway, with which I’ve been involved for over 50 years. So here in Norfolk, I’d say my favourite attraction is the North Norfolk Railway in Sheringham. You can’t beat travel by steam train and the NNR offers a combination of lovely scenery and railway heritage.

Something that happens every year

I’m an avid supporter of North Walsham RFC. Although Covid has scuppered plans over the last couple of years, my favourite annual event is the North Walsham Rugby Sevens. Sevens rugby is hugely entertaining to watch and there’s always a party atmosphere – I’m the one on the microphone until my voice gives up. Hopefully, it’ll be back next year. North Walsham is hosting the Norfolk Big Rugby Weekend this year, which is another great annual get together.

Shop

Not so much a shop per se but, taken together, Norwich Market wins for me, particularly the food outlets which are wonderful (the guy who mends my watch strap is pretty good too). I love wandering around the market – there’s an Asian supermarket I could spend ages in.

Export

The company that brought me to Norfolk was Boulton & Paul, which used to be based on Riverside. Founded in 1797, it was a great Norfolk company with a brilliant team of people too. Working in the marketing department, one of the publications I had was an 1889 Boulton & Paul catalogue which was absolutely fascinating, listing the vast range of items they made and sold throughout the British Empire – from buckets and fire hydrants to complete corrugated iron houses. But it’s another Boulton & Paul export I’d choose as my favourite Norfolk export: the hut at Base Y on Horseshoe Island on the Antarctica Peninsular, built in 1955 and selected from Boulton & Paul’s catalogue of self-build cricket pavilions.