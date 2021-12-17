6 reasons to visit Junkyard Market this Christmas

Promotion

Enjoy spending time with loved ones this festive season at Junkyard Market’s Christmas Wonderland in the heart of Norwich - Credit: Junkyard Market Norwich

Get into the festive spirit with friends, family and colleagues at Junkyard Market’s magical Christmas Wonderland.

Norwich’s popular food and drink market is guaranteed to make you feel merry with a mouth-watering selection of Christmas-inspired street food, five new seating areas adorned in decorations and entertainment for all ages.

Callum McCormick from Junkyard Market shares six reasons to visit their Christmas Wonderland this December.

1) Festive street food

Everyone loves Christmas food, and this year a selection of the market’s vendors have given their menus a festive twist. “Our food and drink stalls are offering a variety of delicious dishes, so you can come and have something different every day in the run up to Christmas,” says Callum.

The Christmas Wonderland offers a selection of festive food and drink with themed seating areas - Credit: Junkyard Market Norwich

One Christmas special proving a big hit with customers comes from Yorky Shack – a delicious medley of pulled turkey, stuffing, crispy potatoes, braised red cabbage, maple carrots and cranberry sauce all wrapped together in a Yorkshire pudding.

There’s also plenty of vegetarian and vegan options – not to mention everybody’s favourite Christmas tipples including mulled wine and cider and boozy hot chocolate.

“All of our usual street food is still available throughout the Christmas period, from delicious curries to jerk chicken wings, with a great selection of locally-brewed beer, wines and cocktails, so we really do cater to all kinds of tastes.”

2) A great atmosphere

The entire Junkyard Market site has been transformed into a Christmas Wonderland this December, with five new themed seating areas. “There’s a ski-lodge, a geo dome full of lights, a toy town, igloos, and winter gardens with a huge marquee and Christmas decorations throughout the venue,” says Callum.

“It's the perfect day out for all ages – there’s a really special atmosphere with live music and local DJs performing throughout the week,” he adds.

Vendors at the market are offering a variety of festive food and drink - Credit: Junkyard Market Norwich

The design of the Christmas Wonderland allows for groups to sit together in heated indoor areas and under marquees while soaking up the festive atmosphere. There are also booths where families or smaller groups can book for Christmas parties.

3) Spend time with loved ones

Christmas is all about being with those you love, and to help you make the most of your time with friends and family, table service is available for all food and drink so you can sit back and relax without having to wait around in lengthy queues.

“Upon your arrival, you will be shown to your table and can scan a QR code on your phone that will bring up all of our vendor’s menus and ingredients, so you’ll easily be able to find something you love,” says Callum.

4) Bring your pet to join in the fun

The Christmas Wonderland is a dog-friendly venue, so your furry friend doesn’t have to miss out on any of the festive fun. “We’ve got rehydration system made from reclaimed furniture, with water bowls for dogs,” says Callum. “We’re also launching dog-friendly food so they can have a street-food experience too!”

5) Give back to the community

There’s no better time to show your support for your local community than Christmas, a season synonymous with generosity and good-will. “We love Norwich and we’re dedicated to helping the community and supporting the vital work of local charities,” says Callum.

So far, Junkyard Market has helped to sponsor Break charity’s GoGoDiscover 2021 T-Rex art trail, raised funds for the Norwich Soup Movement, Priscilla Bacon, and St Martins homelessness charity. Customers can also make a donation to the market’s chosen charity when paying their bill.

6) A wonderland in the heart of Norwich

Located in the centre of the city, the Christmas Wonderland is easily accessible for both locals and visitors from further afield. There are good public transport links and a multi-storey car park nearby. “Walk-ins are welcome, although I’d recommend booking online to guarantee a table as the market can get busy at this time of year,” says Callum.

Table service is available for all food and drink, with a QR code you can scan to bring up the vendor's menus - Credit: Junkyard Market Norwich

The Christmas Wonderland is open on weekdays from 5 until 10pm and on weekends from 12 to 10pm.

To book a ticket, visit junkyardmarket.co.uk/christmas-bookings. Bookings are secured with a £10 refundable deposit for the table.