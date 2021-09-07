How to spend an amazing day out in Norwich: 6 reasons to visit Junkyard Market this autumn

Promotion

Published: 4:23 PM September 7, 2021 Updated: 4:34 PM September 7, 2021

Enjoy catching up with loved ones, taking in the quirky upcycled furniture, and dining on treats from around the globe at Junkyard Market in Norwich. - Credit: Junkyard Market Norwich

On your trip to the fine city, why not enjoy sampling new foods, catching up with friends, enjoying some music and getting together over a few drinks?

Callum McCormick from Junkyard Market in Norwich reveals why it’s worth a visit to the global street food and drink market this autumn:

1. Junkyard Market welcomes juniors

Junkyard Market is a great day out for families. We’ve just launched a new kid’s menu, offering tasty cuisines from across the globe for children to enjoy.

They can experience the world through their tastebuds, sampling everything from kid-sized Turkish flatbreads, Caribbean jerk chicken (with tamed spices for more sensitive palates) to rustic pizzas and Asian inspired steak sandwiches.

Children of all ages are welcome and you can follow us on social media to learn more about our upcoming family events.

2. It’s a quirky, fun and thriving atmosphere to get involved with

It’s our goal to breathe new life into under-used spaces, and transform them into a thriving epicentre. When you arrive, you can take in the quirky upcycled furniture and set design we’ve used, explore graffiti works by local artists and sample an eclectic mix of ever-changing background music.

By day you can relax under the canopy and enjoy stunning dishes, locally brewed beers, award-winning wines and expertly crafted cocktails.

In the evening, you can join a buzzing crowd, enjoy live music, see friends and take in all that Junkyard Market offers. And as the venue is undercover, no matter the weather, you can still have a great time.

3. You can laugh with loved ones, while we deliver delicious treats

After this last year, nothing is more important than getting to spend time with those you love the most. To help you make the most of this, and avoid lengthy queues, we provide table service for all our food and drink.

Upon your arrival, you’ll be handed a QR code to scan on your phone that will take you to our ordering and pay system. You’ll be able to explore all our vendors’ menus in one place and see all the dishes’ ingredients, so if you have any dietary requirements, it’s easy to find food that you’ll love.

4. Can you bring your dog? Absolutely!

Bring along your furry friend to join in the fun. We’ve just finished building our new rehydration system, created from reclaimed furniture, complete with water bowls. We also have plans to launch dog-friendly ice creams so they can have a fine-dining treat too!

5. Eat, drink and help the community

We love Norwich, and for us, it’s really important that we do all we can to help the local community. So far, we’ve helped to sponsor Break charity’s GoGoDiscover 2021 T-Rex art trail, raised funds for the Norwich Soup Movement, Priscilla Bacon, and St Martin’s homelessness charity. Customers are also offered the chance to make a donation to our chosen charity when paying their bill.

6. Junkyard Market is centrally located, in the beating heart of Norwich

Located in the heart of the city, we’re easy to find and get to. There are great public transport links and a multi-storey car park nearby. Walk-ins are welcome, though I’d advise booking online to guarantee a spot. We run 15-minute sessions throughout the day for you to book and are open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm to 10pm. Last entry is at 8pm.

Visit junkyardmarket.co.uk to book your tickets.

Follow them on Instagram and Facebook @junkyardmarketnorwich for the latest news and events.

Junkyard Market is located at St Mary’s Works, Norwich, NR3 1QA.