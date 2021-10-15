Norfolk couple on a mission to revive the ice cream van
- Credit: Luis Holden
Their jingle was a familiar sound of many childhoods - but have you bought from an ice cream van lately?
The number of ice cream vans on the nation's roads have declined in recent decades, turning a once common sight during the British summer holidays into a rarity.
A married couple from Norfolk hope to change this, and are determined to bring the joy of ice cream to as many people as possible.
Reesey's ice cream van was set up earlier this year by Emma and Wayne Rees, both 30.
But these are not your average soft-serve ice creams.
You may also want to watch:
Mrs Rees, from Downham Market, said: "We wanted to bring back the ice cream van in a way that's fun and different. From the van to the ice cream, we wanted to put a modern twist on something traditional.
"We live in a small, very quiet community and we wanted to do something that would bring everyone together.
Most Read
- 1 Man dies following crash between tractor and car
- 2 Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country
- 3 12 police vehicles called to 'very serious' crash in west Norfolk
- 4 Farmhouse sells at auction after 60 bids - but how much did it go for?
- 5 The top-rated McDonald's in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor
- 6 Jonny to the rescue! Boyfriend springs into action after coffee spill drama
- 7 Road in west Norfolk still closed seven hours after 'very serious' crash
- 8 Pedestrian dies following collision with a bus on A146
- 9 Husband donates £1m to cancer research so 'no one else goes through same pain'
- 10 Wife's tribute to horse-loving 'true-gentleman' after inquest
"As we already run a frozen food business we have space for storage, so it seemed like a great idea to set up Reesey's Ice Cream."
The couple were open for business in June this year, and their brightly decorated van and artistically decorated ice creams have been going down a treat with customers.
"We've been blown away by the response already from both adults and children. We want everyone to find something they'd like so we also cater for gluten-free and vegan diets and we hope to keep expanding our range."
Their ice creams are served with a wide range of toppings, such as bubblegum sauce, sticky ginger cake and even candy floss.
Despite having three children, including an eight-month-old, the couple are keen to keep expanding the business.
"In January, we'll have our second van ready, and plan to serve hot desserts, drinks, the whole works.
"We hope to keep building our fleet and visit more and more locations. Also, we want to keep on being creative with our products, both in terms of flavours and visually."
The Reesey's van will next be serving in Norfolk at Dersingham Village Hall on November 3.
You can keep up-to-date with where it will visit next here.