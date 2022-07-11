Village pub recently saved from demolition to host market
- Credit: Trudy Mann/Stoke Ferry Blue Bell
A village pub which was recently saved from demolition by a community group is planning to host a fresh food market.
Volunteers at the Blue Bell in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, launched the Village Market on Saturday, July 9, in order to help families in the village cut down on cost and mileage.
The market offers fresh and local produce including fruit, vegetables, plants, honey and eggs, at affordable prices.
All unused produce will be used on the pub's menu, while growers will also be able to swap their plants at the stall.
Organiser and Stoke Ferry parish councillor, Trudy Mann, said the stalls had seen a "huge supply of goods and lots of customers" on its first week of opening.
She said: "This new project enables the supply of fresh food at reasonable prices, it helps to stop food waste, cuts down on food miles and also raises funds for our community hub.
"I was concerned Thursday that because of the hot weather and lack of rain there would not be any surplus fresh produce available.
"I need not have worried – we had a huge varied supply of donated produce."
The Village Market is currently open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11am until 2pm, with future opening hours dependent on the amount of produce donated.