Bread Source gets 'phenomenal' reaction to new vegan range

Bread Source has launched its long-awaited vegan range and the plant-based products are selling like hot cakes.

The bakery, which has sites across Norwich and a shop in Aylsham, has introduced five vegan offerings.

A vegan banana and cinnamon topped muffin from Bread Source. - Credit: Rosie Annabelle Mills-Smith

These are a banana and cinnamon topped muffin, cardamom bun, cinnamon and cardamom bun, chocolate and peanut butter cookie and a savoury mushroom, kale and cannellini bean tart.

Almost all of the bread range is also vegan so there is now plenty of choice available at all outlets.

Sydney Burges, retail manager, said: "It’s been incredible to finally give some of our most loyal vegan bread customers another thing to enjoy from the counters beyond their weekly loaves.

A vegan mushroom, kale and cannellini bean tart from Bread Source. - Credit: Rosie Annabelle Mills-Smith

"Naturally the social media response has been phenomenally supportive and responsive to the range landing this week."

Bread Source was founded by Steven Winter 10 years ago and has won many awards.

Bread Source is located at Norwich Market, Marriott Close, Upper St Giles Street and Bridewell Alley in the city and Red Lion Street in Aylsham.