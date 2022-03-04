Bread Source gets 'phenomenal' reaction to new vegan range
- Credit: Rosie Annabelle Mills-Smith
Bread Source has launched its long-awaited vegan range and the plant-based products are selling like hot cakes.
The bakery, which has sites across Norwich and a shop in Aylsham, has introduced five vegan offerings.
These are a banana and cinnamon topped muffin, cardamom bun, cinnamon and cardamom bun, chocolate and peanut butter cookie and a savoury mushroom, kale and cannellini bean tart.
Almost all of the bread range is also vegan so there is now plenty of choice available at all outlets.
Sydney Burges, retail manager, said: "It’s been incredible to finally give some of our most loyal vegan bread customers another thing to enjoy from the counters beyond their weekly loaves.
"Naturally the social media response has been phenomenally supportive and responsive to the range landing this week."
Bread Source was founded by Steven Winter 10 years ago and has won many awards.
Most Read
- 1 Historic pub closes doors temporarily after tenant moves out
- 2 I've got over £70,000 worth of debt... and I'm only 23 years old
- 3 Three 'high school age' boys arrested after village church vandalised
- 4 Norfolk pub undergoes major revamp with Sunday roasts at the heart
- 5 Company bosses used Covid loans to buy sports cars, says Norfolk peer
- 6 Jailed in February: Paedophiles, drug dealers and a dominatrix
- 7 Teenager jailed for six years over Norwich triple stabbing
- 8 £60m roadworks that will last until 2023 to start on A11
- 9 Royal pageantmaster suffers head injury after being 'hit by bus'
- 10 Government inspector slams 180 home plan
Bread Source is located at Norwich Market, Marriott Close, Upper St Giles Street and Bridewell Alley in the city and Red Lion Street in Aylsham.