Cake business started by twin sisters a sell-out success

Rebecca and Bethany Sadler run cake business Twin Bakes, pictured at a pop-up in the Castle Quarter in Norwich. - Credit: Chris Rea

Twin sisters who launched a cake business during the pandemic are enjoying a slice of success.

Rebecca and Bethany Sadler, 25, started Twin Bakes in June 2020 and they offer celebration cakes, cupcakes, tray bakes, cookies and cookie pies.

Kinder Nutella cookie pie from Twin Bakes. - Credit: Twin Bakes

The pair, who also work in insurance, live in Bradwell and Horsford respectively and offer delivery in and around Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

Customers can also collect their baked goods and the pair offer nationwide delivery outside of the festive period.

The business has proved hugely popular, with lots of orders and sell-out pop-ups at places such as the Castle Quarter in Norwich.

Salted caramel brownie from Twin Bakes. - Credit: Twin Bakes

Rebecca Sadler said: "We used to bake with our nan Jenny and she passed away in March 2019, she would be so proud of us."

Next year, they are looking to hold even more pop-ups.

Rebecca added: "We've had so much good feedback and we offer something different, with things like cookie pies and so many different brownie flavours like Kinder and salted caramel."

A celebration cake from Twin Bakes. - Credit: Twin Bakes

Order by messaging the Twin Bakes Facebook page (menu pinned) or Instagram page (menu in highlights).